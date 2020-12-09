Close

Here's how to claim your free pint when you next visit the pub

By Brian Dillon

December 9, 2020 at 4:44pm

Sponsored

You will be able to claim a free pint when you head to the pub for your next meal. 

Some much-needed Christmas cheer is on the horizon. Although it will be a little different this year, we're pretty excited that we'll have the opportunity to catch up with friends over some good food and a beer.

Carlsberg wants to help do their part on that front through great pints and great laughs all while supporting the hospitality trade at a time when it's needed most.

So, whether you're planning to get together at the pub to catch up responsibly with a friend, or you and a couple of colleagues are toasting to the end of another year, you can enjoy a free pint of Carlsberg whilst you’re there!

To celebrate, Carlsberg is bringing some much-needed cheer to the island of Ireland this December by welcoming people back to the pub with a free pint and getting some of Ireland’s funniest characters together to share their unique take on Christmas 2020’. These funny folk have teamed up with Carlsberg to create a mini Christmas content series raising a smile, a glass and a not-so-fond farewell to 2020.

Carlsberg is set to give away thousands of free pints this festive season. So, make sure you claim yours by heading here. This offer is available to anyone in the Republic Of Ireland.

The Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with a large portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. Its flagship brand –Carlsberg –is one of the best-known beer brands in the world. Around 41,000 people work for the Carlsberg Group and its products are sold in more than 150 markets. Find out more at www.carlsberggroup.com.
