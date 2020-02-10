Here's how to get a spot at our next brunch club

We've again teamed up with AIB to host a free weekend brunch for those looking to get onto the property ladder. And this time, we're heading over to Ranelagh.

We'll be hitting up The Americana Bar in The Devlin Hotel on Saturday, February 22 between 10am and 11.30am.

If you've been saving up for a deposit, looking for a property or have been thinking about getting onto the ladder, then this event will probably be of interest to you.

We will once again have our panel of experts who will be able to give you their insider info, tips and tricks for when you're wanting to become a property owner.

Well-established architect David Winston will be on hand to talk all things architecture, while the panel will also feature construction expert Joe Clancy as well as the super talented interior designer Jackie Carton.

Plus, you'll get the chance to chat away to other guests who are in the same boat as you. There will also be a team of mortgage advisors who will be there to speak with you one-on-one, talk you through the process and help with any other queries you have.

So, do you fancy it?

If you are saving for a home and would like to come along to our mortgage brunch in The Devlin Hotel on Saturday, February 22, then simply fill in your details below.

And to check out all of the most useful info for those looking to get onto the property ladder, then check out our bespoke AIB Livin Dublin hub.

Please fill in your details below to register your interest in attending the event. Closing date for sign up is 17/02/2020. 60 attendees will be selected at random, from the total number of applications. If you don't receive an email at this stage, you will be placed on a waiting list. Guestlist will be finalised on 18/02/2020. Unsuccessful entrants will be notified at this stage.

