Here's how to get half-price meals at Dublin's newest buffet experience

Since it opened earlier this year, Wings World Cuisine has proven itself as a fabulous new addition to the Dublin food scene. The massive all you can eat restaurant offers 150 dishes from countries around the globe such as China, India, Japan and Italy, all of which you can enjoy for one single entry price (So bring your feasting pants).

Being the first Irish branch opened by UK group Wings International, it certainly fills a gap in the city, and in our bellies.

And this month, they have an unreal treat for some lucky Dubs.

Until Saturday, November 30, Wings World Cuisine will be offering 'buy one meal, get one half price'.

Located on Wolfe Tone Street, Wings World Cuisine seats 280 people and has some simply delicious features. When dining here, you can expect some of the finest recipes from around the world, as well as live cooking stations where chefs tailor dishes to your liking and cook your meal right in front of you.

Some of the most exciting features to be found in Wings World Cuisine are the Tandoori bar, pizza bar, kebab bar, seafood bar, sushi conveyor, noodle bar and fried ice cream station. Oh, and there's also a dessert station featuring a chocolate fountain.

So, how do you get half-price meals?

It's actually quite simple.

All you have to do is comment on this story over on Lovin Dublin's Facebook page, tagging the mates you would bring along to enjoy this fab dining experience.

Then upon arrival to Wings World Cuisine, show the comment at the door, quoting "Lovin wings offer".

Now, there are a few terms and conditions.

The offer runs anytime between Monday and Friday until November 30.

The offer can't be used in conjunction with any other offer and is subject to availability.

Bookings must be made at least 12 hours in advance and is only valid for a group of six people or more.

Wings reserve the right to withdraw or alter this offer at any time without prior notice.