Here's how to join our next virtual brunch for first-time buyers looking to buy along the commuter belt

By Brian Dillon

September 21, 2020 at 5:18pm

Here's how you can get a spot at our next virtual brunch for first-time buyers looking to buy along the commuter belt, taking place on Saturday, October 3 from 10am until 11.30am.

Since 2018, we have been teaming up with AIB for our Livin Dublin series in which we help first-time buyers on their journey to becoming home-owners. Other than hosting informative and insightful brunch clubs and summits, we have also been highlighting areas in and around Dublin and providing tips and advice for those looking to get onto the property ladder. You can check it all out over on our bespoke AIB Livin Dublin hub.

As of late, the demand for our virtual events has been through the roof. So, we're back once again. You ask and we deliver!

If you missed out on the chance to join us for advice and tips from our panel of experts last time, then here's another opportunity for you.

What can you expect?  

As always, our panel will feature top experts who have a vast knowledge of everything to do with property and the mortgage process. They will be able to tell you everything you need to know, no matter what stage of the house-hunting process you find yourself in.

This time, the panel features construction expert Joe Clancy (who will have all the information on new estates or locations along the commuter belt) as well as AIB Mortgage Manager for Kildare, Laois and Offaly Liz Reid. Plus, we'll have an estate agent on the panel to cover everything you need to know about the house-hunting process!

And because this is a virtual brunch, of course, there's a treat in it for those who get a spot. Those attending will also be treated to a brunch delivery box. So this event will be as tasty as it will be helpful for first-time buyers.

Interested in joining us for our next AIB Livin Dublin virtual brunch for first-time buyers on Saturday, October 3? Well, make sure to fill out the form below to register your interest. Successful applicants will be notified.

In the meantime, make sure to head to our AIB Livin Dublin hub for first-time buyer tips and more.

