Here's how to make five delicious lunches for under €15

We made some delicious lunches for under €15 to last us the week using some products from the SuperValu own-brand range.

Are you getting tired of the same lunch every day? With many of us still working from home, there is still the opportunity to have some seriously tasty lunches that won't break the bank.

Our very own Alan and Elijah teamed up with SuperValu to make some exciting lunchtime dishes that collectively cost just under €15 using SuperValu's own brand range, which includes over 3,000 quality products. That's a steal if you ask me, especially since there are massive price cuts happening at the moment.

Going head to head to see who could create the most exciting lunches with the budget given, here's how they got on.

First up, it's Elijah.

Elijah used five chicken fillets (€6), SuperValu pesto (€1.25), 1kg penne pasta (€0.99), tinned tomatoes, baby tomatoes, chickpeas, fresh chillies, lettuce and red pepper to make five stunning lunches during the week. Here's what he made using these great value SuperValu own-brand products:

Day 1: Penne Pesto with sliced chicken breast, using pasta and a half jar of pesto.

Day 2: Moroccan style spicy tomato, red pepper soup with chilli topped chicken, using pasta, tinned tomatoes, salt pepper, topped with chicken breast

Day 3: A chicken burger with red pepper and chilli hummus served with baby tomatoes, using lettuce, baby tomatoes red pepper diced topped with chicken breast coated in pesto.

Day 4: Penne Arrabbiata using tinned tomatoes, 1/2 can chickpeas chilli baby tomatoes simmered in a pot topped with chicken topped with fresh chilli slices.

Day 5: Mixed salad topped with pesto chicken breast using lettuce, a slice of red pepper, baby tomatoes and red pepper chilli and chickpeas in a blender to make spicy hummus.

Next up, it's Alan.

Here are the ingredients Alan used from SuperValu's own-brand range, all of which he got for under €15, including two meats! He used beef mince 750g (€2.89), chicken fillets 300g (€2.95), pepper, onions, carrots, SuperValu fajita pack, spicy pasta sauce x 2 (€1.58), gnocchi (€1.10) and spaghetti (€0.94). And here are the five exciting dishes he managed to whip together using these ingredients:

Day 1: Spaghetti bolognese using 1/3 of beef mince and a half jar of pasta sauce with carrot and onion.

Day 2: Meatballs using 1/3 of beef mince spaghetti and a half jar of pasta sauce pepper and onion.

Day 3: Gnocchi and chicken breast with peppers and onion and a half jar of pasta sauce.

Day 4: Chicken fajita using chicken breast, pepper, onion, fajita mix, salsa and 2 wraps from the pack.

Day 5: Beef fajita using chicken 1/3 of beef mince, pepper, onion, fajita mix, salsa and 2 wraps from the pack.

Fancy having a go at making deliciously cheap lunches for under €15 using the SuperValu own-brand range? Check out how the lads got on below.

With over 3,000 products to choose from, you can make some seriously delightful breakfasts, lunches and dinners using the SuperValu own-brand range, without ever compromising on quality.

Pop into your local SuperValu to get all of the ingredients you'll need for these dishes and loads more. Find out more at SuperValu.ie.