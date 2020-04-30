Here's how to make these delicious turkey burgers at home

If you're looking for your next deliciously mouth-watering home-cooked meal, then we have you covered. Because we think these turkey burgers, brought to us by SuperValu and chef Kevin Dundon, will go down a treat.

Whether you're cooking for the kids, the other half or yourself, these turkey burgers are going to be very popular in your house. Complete with Feta and Dill Dressing, they're the ideal summer evening meal.

Many of us are getting tired of cooking the same recipes at home, so SuperValu is providing us with a heap of inspiration using their own brand range.

Great quality and value: sure you can't go wrong.

Here are the ingredients you'll need for these turkey burgers, all of which you can get at SuperValu at great prices:

For the burgers:

600g minced turkey

1 red onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

½ lemon, zest only

1 tsp finely chopped fresh chives

2 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves stripped and finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Olive oil, for brushing

For the dressing:

120g SuperValu Greek Style Natural Yogurt

100g SuperValu Greek Feta

Cheese, crumbled

½ lemon, zest and juice

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

To serve:

4 floury baps, halved

1 head of cos lettuce

Coleslaw

2 ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced

Here's the method you'll need to follow:

Preheat the barbecue to medium.

Put the minced turkey, onion, garlic, lemon zest, chives and thyme in a bowl and season well with salt and pepper. Combine until the mixture just comes together.

Using damp hands, form into four burgers.

Use your thumb to make an indent in the centre of each burger. Put on a plate, cover with clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 10 minutes.

To make the dressing:

Put the yoghurt, feta, lemon zest and juice and the dill in a separate bowl. Stir to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Brush the burgers on each side with a little oil, then place over a direct heat on the barbecue. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, then move to the indirect heat for a further 1 or 2 minutes, until cooked through.

Assembling the burgers:

To assemble the turkey burgers, spoon some feta dressing over the base of each bap, then add a few lettuce leaves and top with a burger, coleslaw and tomato slices. Serve immediately

You'll get all of the ingredients at fab prices, including the Fresh Irish Turkey Mince for just €3.99 (400g) in SuperValu stores.

And the foodie inspiration doesn't end there! During this difficult and strange time, SuperValu is providing us with a whole bunch of recipe inspiration over on their website. Whether you're cooking up a storm for the kids or whipping up a delicious 'fakeaway', you're guaranteed to find something that tickles your fancy.