Here’s how to play for The American Mega Millions $248 million jackpot from Ireland

By Brian Dillon

May 11, 2020 at 6:35pm

Sponsored

Yep, a quarter of a billion dollars is up for grabs in tomorrow's American Mega Millions draw. And you can be in with a chance of winning the $248 million jackpot by playing from Ireland.

Now that would go down an absolute treat, wouldn't it?

Here's how.

theLotter.com is an online ticket courier service that allows users to purchase official lottery tickets from all over the world and play from the comfort of their own couch.

And that means that us lucky Irish can nab the opportunity to get our hands on that whopping quarter of a billion-dollar jackpot in The American Mega Millions draw, taking place tomorrow (May 12). There's no travel involved, simply sign up online, sit back and hope that you're numbers get called.

All you have to do is sign up to theLotter.com to play.

The site will also give you access to some incredible international lotteries such as The Power Ball, Australia Euromillions, Lotto American, the Italian SuperEnalotto, German Lotto, New York Lotto and Lotto France to name just a small few.

To sign up, find out how easy it is to play and be in with a chance of winning tomorrow's (Tuesday, May 12) insane American Mega Millions $248 million jackpot, head to theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.

Sponsored By
theLotter.com was founded with the goal of enabling immediate access to lotteries from anywhere in the world. We bridge the gap between you and the leading lotteries, acting as your global agent for the biggest games, latest results, and freshest lottery news!
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
