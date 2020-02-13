Here's how to win class prizes for a Paddy's Day free of cliches

Listen, we love Paddy's Day and all of the traditions that come with it. But this year, we fancy steering away from the norm.

And we know you like being different and want to truly enjoy Paddy's Day. Because it feels good to be free!

7UP Free is giving you the chance to have a unique Paddy's Day with these three unreal prizes.

First of all, they have tickets to see Hudson Taylor at Urban Plant Life on Dublin's Cork Street. Kicking off at 12pm in the city centre's only garden centre, it's set to be a super intimate but lively gig with one of the coolest Irish bands right now.

Plus, there is one more act to be announced.

And that's not all. You foodies out there will be obsessed with this next prize.

Hosted by Dublin's Currabinny Foodie Company between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday, March 14, there's the chance to win a fab meal in The Chocolate Factory, one of the coolest and most unique venues in the city.

You'll enjoy fab food as well as a live DJ set.

There's also a fantastic hiking experience with fitness/wellbeing influencer Leanne Moore.

You and your mates will enjoy a fab overnight stay in the Victoria House Hotel before joining Leanne on Paddy's Day for a hike up Torc Mountain in Killarney.

You'll start the day with a light breakfast at the hotel. Then you'll take on the moderate hike before heading back to the hotel for a gorgeous three-course meal.

Head over to www.7upfree.ie to be in with a chance of winning the ultimate Paddy's Day free of cliches!

There's no reason to limit yourself to the traditional celebrations when it comes to Paddy's Day. After all, it feels good to be free.

Be quick, as the competition only runs until Monday, March 9.

We’re #LovinBeingFree! Keep an eye on our social media pages over the next few weeks to get inspired to free your St Patrick’s Day.