22nd Oct 2024

Here’s how you can celebrate Día de Los Muertos in Dublin this year

lovindublin

Brought to you by Don Julio Tequila. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

Don Julio Tequila are embracing this gorgeous holiday with an event in one of Dublin’s most beloved Mexican restaurants.

Observed by Mexicans worldwide on the 1st and 2nd of November, Día de Los Muertos is a vibrant celebration that unites generations of family and friends as they come together to commemorate life, remember the loved ones they have lost and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Mexico. It’s marked with elaborate Mexican dress, home-cooked festive food, lively parades and decorative tributes, including marigold-adorned altars and sugar skulls.

In recent years, Día de Los Muertos has gone global, with the Mexican diaspora sharing this beautiful holiday with the rest of the world, and this year, Don Julio Tequila is orchestrating a myriad of celebrations to pay tribute to Mexico’s rich culture. After all, Don Julio Tequila is passionate about preserving Mexican culture and staying true to its roots and the vision of its founder, Julio González. Born in 1942, Julio made tequila according to his own mantra: “This is not just work, but a way of life.”

The centrepiece of Don Julio Tequila’s Día de Los Muertos kicks off on Wednesday 30 October in 777 on South Great George’s Street. On that evening, an authentic Mariachi band will perform live to mark the occasion. Attendees will also be gifted a bespoke screen print designed by Steve Simpson, an acclaimed painter, printmaker and graphic artist. To round off the celebrations, a Don Julio ambassador will talk through the tequila’s exceptional flavour profile and the maturation process.

But that’s not all. Día de Los Muertos celebrations will not be limited to just 777. In fact, we’ve put together 10 locations where you can enjoy the festivities. These bars will be using Don Julio’s exceptional Tequila to serve each guest a refreshing Paloma cocktail, a classic Mexican drink made with grapefruit.

You can check out a selection of the participating bars below:

  • The Big Romance
  • Mema’s
  • The Church
  • 4 Dame Lane
  • Lennan’s Yard
  • Jackie’s
  • House
  • 777
  • Bootleg
  • Thunderoad Café

