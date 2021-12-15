Here's how you can get a FREE Schweppes Gin & Tonic in these Dublin pubs this Christmas

By Lovin' Media

December 15, 2021 at 11:37am

Sponsored

If you're planning a night out in Dublin this Christmas, you might be able to get you hands on a FREE drink...

If you're going to be catching up with pals over the next few weeks and want to save a bit of cash, we've got some good news....

Schweppes want to kickstart your Christmas celebrations with a FREE Schweppes Gin & Tonic.

To make sure you have a very Merry Schweppesmas, they're giving away complimentary Schweppes Gin & Tonics in participating Dublin bars this Christmas.

To claim your FREE drink, all you need to do is:

  • Sign up on for your complimentary drink on anyexcuse.com HERE.
  • Then, you'll get a digital coupon for your FREE Schweppes G&T sent to your Any Excuse wallet
  • When you're out in one of the participating bars, just show your digital coupon to the bar staff and they'll take it from there!

And just like that, you'll be able to get your hands on a free Schweppes G&T on your next night out in Dublin, to celebrate the festive season in style.

From 22 November until 20 December, you can pick yourself up a FREE Schweppes G&T in these Dublin pubs:

  • Wild Duck, 17-20, 17-20 Sycamore Street
  • Sheehans, 17 Chatham Street
  • Mulligan & Haines, 32 Dame Street
  • Nolita, George's Street
  • JW Sweetmans, 1/2 Burgh Quay
  • 4 Dame Lane, Dame Lane
  • Dakota, South William Street
  • Hairy Lemon, Lower Stephen Street
  • River Bar, Burgh Quay
  • Camden Exchange, Camden Street Lower
  • Hucks, Camden Street
  • The Jar, Wexford Street
  • Waterloo Bar, Upper Baggot Street
  • The Bridge 1859, Main Street, Ballsbridge
  • 51 Bar, Haddington Road
  • Lemon and Duke, Royal Hibernian Way, Dawson Street
  • Fitzsimons Templebar, Wellington Quay
  • Sinnott's Bar, Lower Stephen's Street
  • The Camden, Camden Street
  • The Bleeding Horse, Upper Camden Street
  • Jimmy Rabitte's, Lower Camden Street
  • The Barge, Charlemont Street
  • Old Punch Bowl, Rock Road
  • Slattery's, Capel Street,
  • Rody Bolands, Upper Rathmines Road
  • The Belfry, Stoneybatter
  • Sandyford House, Sandyford Village
  • The Bloody Stream, Howth Railway Station
  • Findlater Howth, Findlater House
  • Grainger's Pub, Malahide Road

Sounds pretty ideal, right? You can claim your free Schweppes G&T here

As the country’s best-loved mixer, Schweppes has over 200 years of experience creating sensational tonic waters and mixers. In 1783, Jacob Schweppe created the first carbonated tonic water and since then the brand has introduced a variety of new flavours that continue to excite consumers, including Slimline Elderflower Tonic Water. For more information, click HERE.

Please drink responsibly and continue to follow all public health guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
