Here's how you can get free prosecco at your Christmas party this year

Prosec-Ho-Ho-Ho!

It's becoming quite common nowadays to have your Christmas party in January. So if you haven't booked yours yet, there is no need to fret.

Sure look, it's no lie that the first month of the year is a bit dull and downright miserable. So a little shindig featuring a few glasses of bubbly wouldn't go amiss.

Press Up, Ireland's leading hospitality group, are here to serve up a big fabulous helping of just that.

If you book a Christmas party at any of their venues in Dublin (there are absolutely loads), then you and a group of six or more get free prosecco on arrival. January Blues? We don't know her...

All you have to do is book before this Thursday, December 5, and your booking must be for a date between Sunday and Wednesday before January 31.

And what's even better is that Press Up is the mammy to over 40 venues across the city, so it's a one-stop-shop for all of your eating and drinking needs.

Fancy heading for a gorgeous steak dinner? Well, they have you covered with restaurants such as Tomahawk. Or perhaps you're in the market for a deliciously spicy Indian? Then Doolally is the place to head.

Or, if you're looking for some of the most delicious wings in Dublin, Elephant & Castle has you covered.

There are also a number of super swanky bars under the Press Up umbrella which make for a stellar night out. Live your Carrie Bradshaw fantasy at Americana Bar, Stella Cocktail Club, and Vintage Cocktail Club.

And some other fabulous ideas for an alternative Christmas party are The Lucky Duck, The Grayson, Roberta’s, The Liquor Rooms, Everleigh and loads more.

Now, I could talk all day about the unreal venues they look after around Dublin, but we'd be here all day. So, for the full list, you can check them out here.

So, to book your ultra fab Christmas party experience, email [email protected] before Thursday, December 5.