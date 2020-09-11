Here's how you can help a great cause on Ice Cream Sunday this September

As the old saying goes, "ice cream, ice cream, we all scream for ice cream."

Well, on Sunday, September 20, the whole of Ireland will be screaming for HB Ice Cream. Why? Because it's Ice Cream Sunday of course!

HB has launched its very first Ice Cream Sunday which will support Down Syndrome Ireland's See & Learn programme but your help will be needed.

Teaming up with Down Syndrome Ireland for a great cause, HB Ireland will be donating 10c from every multipack sold on Ice Cream Sunday to DSI's See & Learn programme and they are encouraging you to join in the sweet, treat fun with family, friends or housemates. If you needed an extra reason to take home a pack of your favourite HB Ice Cream, then surely, this is it.

You can do your part for DSI by purchasing your favourite HB multipack, with 10 cent from every pack purchased going to DSI’s See and Learn programme, which helps children with Down syndrome in their language development. This means you will be raising vital funds whilst getting your hands on some sprinkled spectaculars and saucy successes all in the name of Ice Cream Sunday.

For the past 18 years, HB has partnered with DSI for the campaign which has seen thousands of people across Ireland host ice cream parties at home, in their offices and in schools, raising over €3.75 million, which has made a life-changing difference to those with Down syndrome as well as their families. September’s fundraiser is a new twist on what has become a yearly tradition for so many.

Actor Mark Smith (pictured below), an ambassador for HB Ice Cream, will be joining the fun this for HB Ice Cream Sunday and is encouraging people to provide vital donations to the programme. Mark is showing his support in order to help children with Down syndrome receive the educational resources they need.

Funds raised will go directly to a language development programme to help young children with Down syndrome who have been severely affected by a lack of educational resources during Covid-19. Learning to talk is a particular challenge for most children with Down syndrome. Difficulties communicating present obstacles in daily life and can be a major source of frustration. See & Learn is an international programme designed to meet the specific learning needs of children with Down syndrome, providing support to improve their speech, language, reading and numeracy skills; and it was made available by DSI in 2019 for parents, teachers and those looking after children with Down syndrome as a result of the funds raised through the partnership with HB.

Talking about the importance of the See & Learn programme, Mark said: “I am proof of how important it is to have this early help. I was helped greatly when I started school and it has led me to become an actor - my dream job. By joining in on the fun on September 20, you could be helping other kids to reach their full potential."

Due to the pandemic, most of the children on the See & Learn programme have seen their supports majorly curtailed, and funding for this key service has been severely impacted.

10c from every multipack sold on Ice Cream Sunday will go towards DSI's See & Learn programme, so it's the perfect opportunity to enjoy some delicious HB Ice Cream while contributing towards a wonderful cause.

Whether you want to take a trip to the park, go for a walk or just curl up on the sofa, HB Ice Cream will be the ideal companion - even more so than ever, considering you'll be doing your bit for a really important charity.

A number of retailers are already on board for Ice Cream Sunday including Dunnes Stores, Centra, SuperValu and Tesco Ireland, so whatever your location, you'll never be too far from a HB multipack.

This isn't the only way you can help out though, you can also donate to the cause via the DSI donations page which can be found here and by doing so, you'll be enhancing the lives of thousands of children and adults with Down Syndrome.

DSI relies on the generosity of the Irish public and if you can enjoy a HB Ice Cream multipack while helping out then all the better.

Roll on September 20!