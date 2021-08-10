Here's how you can improve your fitness while raising money for an important cause this summer

One of the most highly anticipated and atmospheric fitness events of the year is upon us and although it has gone virtual, we are still quite excited. That's right, the Vhi Virtual Women's Mini Marathon is around the corner. If you have been thinking about setting yourself some fitness goals, challenging your friends or raising money for a worthy cause, then this is your chance to do all of that.

Taking place on Sunday, September 19th, you can take part no matter where you are in the country. Here's exactly what you can expect from the 2021 edition of this beloved event.

Much like last year, the Vhi Virtual Women's Mini Marathon may not be happening the way we have known it the years prior, but there will be goals achieved and money raised nonetheless with the virtual edition of the event.

Open to people of all fitness levels, the goal is to complete 10k, wherever and however you want. Whether that's a walk around your town, a run up and down the beach or jogging in the park, you can make the event yours all while taking part in something much bigger.

Join thousands of women, from wherever you are

Whether it's a massive event in Dublin City Centre or a virtual event with thousands of women taking part in various corners of the country, this event always unites people in achieving fitness goals and raising money for amazing causes. This year, the virtual race day is on Sunday, September 19. Plus, the brand new app allows you to 'Race the Real Route', bringing you closer to the thousands of other women who will be walking, jogging and running this year.

And of course, social media will be alight with photos, videos and all kinds of posts celebrating this glorious event. So to get involved in all of that hype, simply share your posts using the hashtag #VhiWMM and @VhiWMM. There may even be a special prop for you in your race pack to get that finishing photo!

Signing up

We have a feeling that given the happenings of the last year, an event that celebrates women around the country, while also helping them reach their fitness goals, is something you're interested in being involved in. If so, all you have to do is head here to register.

Registration costs €15 and you will receive a Vhi t-shirt and medal. And if you're a Vhi member, you can also claim back your registration fee as you would have in previous years, using snap & send in the Vhi app.

And that's not all

In the lead up to the event, Vhi will be doing everything they can to get you excited, motivated and ready for the big day. There will be a series of podcast episodes where the duration of the episodes will focus on times from the training plan.

Vhi’s Running Start podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts. Each podcast is a different duration to help you with your milestone runs from 2K up to 10K. You can listen to inspirational women like businesswoman Aimee Connolly, owner of Sculpted by Aimee, authors of the Complete Aisling series Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght, sporting legend Cora Staunton and more talk about their lives and how fitness helped them along their way.

And if you need some motivation you can follow this year’s Vhi Virtual WMM ambassadors: Running Ambassador Grainne Gallanagh, Jogging Ambassador Nadia El Ferdaoussi and Walking Ambassador Dr Laura Lenihan. Each is following a different training programme depending on if they plan to walk, jog or run the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon.

Plus, Vhi Training expert David Gillick will have training plans you can access here, and Vhi Nutritional expert Aoife Hearne will have nutritional plans available here.

Ready to be part of something big? Make sure you sign up today by heading here.