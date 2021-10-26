Here's how you could WIN some amazing prizes and save Irish bees at the same time

You'll be buzzin' if you win this...

Save the Bees.

Those buzzy brilliant creatures play a hugely important role in keeping our eco-system and the environment in good working order, a fact which means the dangers this species are facing a really big problem for all of us.

That's why Bulmers are giving you the chance to WIN your very own bee hotel, so we can all do our part to help save the bees.

The full prize includes your very own bee hotel for your garden or balcony and, of course, some refreshing cans of Bulmers.

It's all part of Bulmers' mission to populate the country with over 500 bee hotels, to make sure solitary bees can find food, shelter and somewhere safe to nest, which in turn safeguards the future of Irish bees.

As part of a wider sustainability strategy, Bulmers are working toward being more environmentally-friendly by changing their packaging and manufacturing processes and piloting electric vehicle fleets. The goal is that these measures will reduce their carbon footprint and, ultimately, help sustain the bees' habitats and the wider environment too.

And it's a pretty worthy cause to support, given the huge role bees play in the Bulmers eco-system. Bees pollinate the apple trees and orchards that are used to produce Bulmers so, without them, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy their refreshing cider.

So, considering everything the bees do for everyone, it seems only right we do something to help them too.

You can find out more about how Bulmers are supporting Irish bees here.

