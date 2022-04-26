Here's the full line-up of exciting events for Dublin Dance Festival 2022

Running from 17-29 May, Dublin Dance Festival 2022 features an exciting line-up of dazzling performances and immersive events.

After a tough few years for the Arts sector, we're all so excited to see music, dance and performance take centre stage once again.

Which makes it all the more exciting that one of the most iconic events in Dublin's cultural calendar is just around the corner.

Dublin Dance Festival is BACK and this year's line-up of performances and events is shaping up to be the ultimate celebration of Ireland's dance scene.

Whether you're a dance and music lover or you're simply looking for something a bit different to keep you busy in the coming weeks, here's a sneak peek at the DDF 2022 line-up.

And remember, tickets for all of these events are available now

Catch a captivating performance at the Abbey Theatre

DDF 2022 will see three breathtaking performances take place at the Abbey Theatre, all promising to be a captivating celebration of the festival's key themes - togetherness, individuality and the power of the collective.

Encantado by Brazilian choreographer Lia Rodrigues explores the world of enchantment. Performed by an ensemble of eleven dancers, the performance uses bold fabrics and songs of the Guarani people to bring this emotive theme to life.

Next up, award-winning Spanish flamenco star Rocío Molina is bringing her captivating talents to the Abbey stage with Fallen From Heaven (Caída Del Cielo), a rhythmic and contemporary celebration of womanhood.

And finally, renowned Belgian choreographer Jan Martens presents an attempt that will end in crushed bodies and shattered bones, which celebrates the fundamental right of freedom of speech and protest, featuring a diverse multi-generational cast.

Take part in an immersive outdoor event

Following on from the success of the festival's previous outdoor events, this year's itinerary includes loads of immersive outdoor fun on the festival's second weekend (27, 28 and 29 May).

Wood Quay Amphitheatre will be transformed with rhythm and sound for DanceScapes on the last weekend of the festival, with three young female artists having been commissioned by DDF for the event.

Meanwhile, Laura Murphy will be presenting a new, participatory performance called The Shake at Wood Quay Amphitheatre, which is open to every age group and costs just €5 a ticket. Elsewhere, French choreographer Gilles Viandier will be taking over the Christchurch Cathedral grounds for a FREE performance that will help locals rediscover Dublin city through an eye-catching dance experience.

New and exclusive premieres at the Project Arts Centre

Throughout the festival, the Project Arts Centre will be premiering new works by some of Ireland's leading dance artists.

Catherine Young will be showcasing A Call To You, which illustrates life, togetherness and dance as an antidote for the difficult stories of war and politics that are all-consuming at the moment.

The Irish premiere of Siguifin is also in the line-up for this year's festival. A collaboration between three choreographers under the direction of Amala Dianor, this collective African dance celebrates culture and individuality.

One performance that's not to be missed is Graces by Silvia Gribaudi. The performance sees Silvia dance alongside three males dancers as they explore gender stereotypes and human imperfections through an unforgettable piece that seamlessly blends dance, theatre and the performing arts.

Lastly, Junk Ensemble will premier Dances Like a Bomb, a powerful duet exploring ageing and the cult of youth, performed by actor Mikel Murfi and leading Irish dance artist Finola Cronin.

Be inspired. Be moved. Be here.