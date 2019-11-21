Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Sponsored /

  • Here's what to expect from the Jack Daniel's Presents gig at the end of the month

Here's what to expect from the Jack Daniel's Presents gig at the end of the month

By Brian Dillon

November 21, 2019 at 2:55pm

Sponsored

Share:

A little while ago, it was announced that the widely popular Jack Daniel's Presents will be coming to Dublin, and we are pure buzzing about it.

And it looks like everyone else is as well as tickets flew! But don't worry, we are going to be giving tickets away on our social media channels. So keep an eye out!

Taking place in Lost Lane on Grafton Street on Thursday, November 28, there are loads of highlights to look forward to. So, we decided to put together a little round-up of what exactly to expect from this hotly anticipated gig.

Unreal music

One of the most exciting new musical artists to come out of Ireland will be performing on the night.

Hailing from Dundalk, County Louth, Just Mustard will be taking to the stage for an unforgettable gig.

The five-piece brings us an interesting mix of trip-hop and electronic music. Since the release of their debut LP Wednesday, they've achieved major success and have even played at massive festivals such as All Together Now and Electric Picnic.

Jack Daniels Presents

Special drinks menu

Of course, there will be some unreal drinks served up on the night.

Classic Jack Daniel's drinks like Jack and Coke and a spicy Jack and Ginger will be on offer. And if you're looking to mix things up, then there will also be some fab cocktails.

You'll be able to enjoy a tasty Lynchburg Lemonade as well as a smooth Gentleman Sour, a whiskey sour made with the double mellowed Gentleman Jack.

There'll also be Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, a smooth, sweet and refreshing whiskey liqueur with hints of honey served with sweet mixers to create some stunning cocktails.

Jack Daniel's

Delicious Tennessee-style food

No event is complete without the best food. And Jack Daniel's Presents will be no exception.

Foodies can expect the most mouth-watering Tennessee-inspired food such as Jack Daniel’s marinated ribs and chicken wings. And for vegetarians, there will also be plenty of meat-free options.

Jack Daniel's food

What else is there to know?

Well, the event is totally free to go to, with each guest receiving two free Jack Daniel’s Drinks on the night.

Demand for the gig is set to be high, so to guarantee your place, you can RSVP through this link.

Doors will open at 8pm on Thursday, November 28.

Live Freely. Drink Responsibly. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

This event is strictly over 18’s. Terms & Conditions apply.

Sponsored By
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Charcoal mellowed. Drop by drop.

JACK DANIEL'S and OLD NO. 7 are registered trademarks. ©2019 Jack Daniel's. All rights reserved.

Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Share:

Latest articles

You can win free takeaway for a year if you vote in the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards

Firm withdraws complaint about Grafton Street traders and apologises to flower sellers

A series of delicious Baileys dessert pop-ups have arrived in venues around Dublin

When is Liam Gallagher playing Dublin? Ticket info, support act, setlist and more

You may also love

You can win free takeaway for a year if you vote in the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards

A series of delicious Baileys dessert pop-ups have arrived in venues around Dublin

Jack Daniel's announce unreal Dublin gig

A magical festive market will take over Dublin Castle this Christmas

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy