Here's where you can find some festive cocktail classes, delicious food and a cosy winter terrace in Dublin this December

By Lovin' Media

December 3, 2021 at 4:37pm

Sponsored

Did someone say cocktails?

With Christmas just a few short weeks away, it's time to fully immerse yourself in the festive spirit.

We're sure you've got some festive get-togethers with pals planned over the next month and, if you're looking for a few more Christmas outings to add to your calendar, we've got just the thing...

The Roe & Co Distillery has some very festive treats in store for the month of December.

First up is the Taste of Christmas Experience, which runs from 2-22 December at the Roe & Co Distillery and is the perfect festive evening out for you and your pals.

The experience includes a welcome drink on arrival, followed by a Christmas cocktail-making masterclass. After that, you'll get to enjoy a delicious whiskey and chocolate pairing and, to finish up your festive evening out, you'll indulge on a mouth-watering hot chocolate in the Powerhouse Bar.

The experience is €55 per person and you can book your tickets HERE.

But wait, there's more!

The Roe & Co Distillery have also given their cocktail garden a festive makeover ahead of Christmas.

Transformed into the Roe & Cosy Winter Terrace, this is the ultimate festive setting for any Christmas catch-ups you're planning with friends and family over the next few weeks.

If you're booking into the Roe & Cosy Winter Terrace, you can expect some delicious festive nibbles including crepes, churros and pretzels.

There's also an incredible new whiskey selection, which has gotten its own festive makeover. Expect whiskey inspired drinks such as hot toddies, Irish coffees, and an exclusive new festive drink from the distillery called the Chilli Hot Chocolate.

You can book a table at the Roe & Cosy Winter Terrace HERE.

Please drink responsibly.

