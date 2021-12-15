Here's where you can watch the new chapter of Sex and the City in Ireland

By Lovin' Media

December 15, 2021 at 10:26am

Sponsored

Share:

Ready for the next chapter?

Calling all Sex and the City fans! The moment you've been waiting for is finally here...

Sex and the City is BACK with the highly anticipated new chapter And Just Like That... and it's safe to say we're pretty excited!

The 10-episode series follows three of the four main characters from the original show - Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte - as they navigate life, love and friendship in their fifties.

For those of us in the Republic of Ireland, And Just Like That... is streaming exclusively on NOW, and you can tune in by signing up for the NOW Entertainment Membership right here.

The first two episodes of the series are already available to stream, with the rest of the series becoming available on NOW on a weekly basis.

Plus, if you're new to NOW, you can also opt in for a 7 day free trial here, so it couldn't be easier for you to catch up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in NYC.

To celebrate the new chapter of Sex and the City streaming on NOW, we took to the streets of Dublin to find out what everyone's most looking forward to seeing in the new chapter.

From friendship and love, to incredible fashion and glamour, here are just some of the highlights we're all looking out for in this brand new Sex and the City chapter...

Stream every episode of Sex and the City along with the brand new chapter And Just Like That... weekly on NOW. Start your 7 day free trial. Visit nowtv.com for more information.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

Beloved Dublin Chinese restaurant nabs a spot in updated Michelin Guide

6 gifts for those wine connoisseurs in your life

Neighbourhood Wine are hosting some informal wine classes in 2022!

6 places in Dublin to get a meat-free Christmas sambo

You may also love

THE WINEDOWN: Lively Scottish hospitality meets French haute cuisine in Dublin 2

REVIEW: Here's the run down on Six by Nico, Dublin's newest restaurant experience

COMPETITION: WIN a Carlsberg Christmas catch-up in your local for you and three friends

Win treats for your favourite local businesses with the 12 Days of SQUIDmas

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.