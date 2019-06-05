Here’s Why You Should Apply For The Community Spirit Awards

People of Dublin, we know you do some amazing work. We are a city of kind hearts and compassionate souls, and these awards recognise that.

The guys over at Dublin Bus want to celebrate the amazing work done by the community and voluntary groups in the Greater Dublin Area through this year’s Community Spirit Awards (CSAs).

Joe Watson, who has been a Dublin Bus driver for 12 years, is involved with Brackenstown 164th, a scouting group for kids aged six to 17.

Speaking at the launch of the CSAs, Joe explained how his son’s medical condition led to him becoming involved with this community group.

He said, “My son has cerebral palsy and it was important to find a social activity he could be involved with. That’s why I began volunteering with the 164th Brackenstown Scout Troop as a leader and I have been with them ever since. The scout troop is made up of volunteers and funding helps us to plan trips and carry out so many activities.”

“The amount of difference these groups can make to someone’s life is just unreal,” he added.

Since 2004, the CSAs have helped almost 1,900 groups doing work in all kinds of areas such as disability services, children and youth groups, environmental groups, sporting groups and alcohol, drugs, literacy and health education services.

Because of the CSAs, sports clubs have received defibrillators, cooking groups have been set up for asylum seekers living in direct provision, charities have been able to help children in hospitals, and community spirit has been lifted all over the city.

Speaking at the launch, Dublin Bus CEO, Ray Coyne said, “The work these groups do is instrumental in building our communities and we cannot thank them enough.

“The CSAs deservedly help to highlight these groups and the people who give up their time and resources to improve the lives of others. They show our continued support for the development of new projects and growing community services across Dublin”.

Any voluntary or community group based in an area that is served by Dublin Bus is eligible to apply for grants of €1,000, €2,000 and €5,000.

Applications for the CSAs will be open until 17.00 on July 12.

To find out more and to apply visit www.dublinbus.ie.