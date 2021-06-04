Hidden gems in Dublin you should definitely drive to this weekend

Since it's going to be a summer of outdoor activities, we thought we would highlight some Dublin hidden gems that you may have never been to, but should absolutely check out.

You'll be surprised how many underrated beaches, parks, walks and other hidden gems there are in and around Dublin.

So, we have teamed up with DACIA to bring some of them to you and inspire you to hop in the car and make the most of the outdoors this summer.

Red Rock Beach, Sutton

Whether you decide to reach this beach by hiking the whole of Howth Head or by walking from Sutton, it's a wonderful little spot that won't be jammed full of people on a sunny day. You can park just before the Howth Head Cliff Walk trailhead or in Sutton and if you time it right, you'll reach Red Rock Beach just as the sun sets for an absolutely magical swim.

Distance from city centre: 38-minute drive.

Shelly Banks Beach, Irishtown Nature Park

Considering how central this beach is, it's surprising how quiet it can be. In fact, the whole park is a bit of a Dublin hidden gem. While many will be walking along the Great South Wall, this place should also be on your list.

Distance from city centre: 20-minute drive

Swords Estuary

Considering how close it is to the village of Malahide, which is an ultra-popular spot on the northside, Swords Estuary doesn't tend to be too busy. That's a bit shocking, as the views from here are pretty gorgeous.

Distance from city centre: 32-minute drive

Blessington Street Basin

This is perhaps the definition of a 'secret garden' or in other words, a 'hidden gem'. Located just off Berkely Street, it's a drinking water reserve that also features sweet-scented flowers, mature trees and swans on the water. With a walkway and benches, it makes for a lovely little afternoon escape from the city, in the city.

Distance from city centre: 8-minute drive

Shankill to Scalp Loop

An 11.7-kilometre loop trail located near Shankill, County Dublin, this moderate walk consists of beautiful wildflowers and some pretty delightful views along the way. It's well worth driving out to if you fancy something a little different for your weekend adventure.

Distance from city centre: 43-minute drive

Baldoyle Racecourse Park

Once you enter, it looks like a pretty standard park. But if you keep walking through and cross a narrow road into another more rugged park, you'll discover an expanse of walking routes by which you may come across some farm animals.

Distance from city centre: 38-minute drive

