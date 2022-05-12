H&M launch brand new collab with Irish artist Sean Atmos

It only takes a quick stroll through Dublin to see that our city has no shortage of incredible artists producing some pretty amazing work.

In recent years, Dublin has transformed into something of a street art gallery, with new and captivating murals appearing constantly.

Sean Atmos is one such artist who has spent the last few years bringing colour and design to Dublin's streets. It's likely you've seen his unique murals decorating the likes of Ranelagh, Portobello, Temple Bar and Grand Canal over the last few years, and they really are something to behold.

If you're not familiar with Sean's work, the Dublin based multidisciplinary artist began back in 2006 in graffiti, with his work ranging from large city murals to smaller indoor panels to individual paintings.

Now, Sean's latest venture is a collaboration with H&M, where Dublin's art scene and fashion will collide.

As a long-standing pillar of Dublin's community, H&M are committed to supporting the city's cultural scene by giving local artists an opportunity to showcase their work. Seán's work will soon be seen decorating H&M's flagship Dublin store to celebrate the launch of their new membership programme.

Speaking about his upcoming collab with H&M, Sean says, "Support from brands like H&M is refreshing. It's important to have creative freedom when working with a brand. It's a direction more brands should take when working with artists and designers alike. Providing a space and platform for artists to create is positive and it can be really difficult to come across that in Dublin these days."

Sean's style is distinct and easily distinguished. He uses the base of typography in his work as a method of communication. He creatively abstracts the rigid forms and shapes of graphic lettering to create a distinct visual language that is accessible to all.

This visual language is represented through a series of hand-painted overlays that result in a geometric landscape for viewers to decode, something which you've likely seen around the streets of Dublin before.

Speaking about how his art has evolved over the years, he says: "When I started I would paint quite abstract letterforms that were heavily influenced by graffiti, but I was never happy with the direction any of it was going. It was difficult to apply that style to murals or studio work.

"I wanted to separate the two and I became really interested in typography. I started to notice some slight similarities and this has heavily influenced my style and approach. I love grid systems and pieces in their raw form before completion. My art has changed a lot but I think it's been a really natural transition."

