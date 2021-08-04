Hop House 13 Summer Sizzle: the outdoor foodie experience that has us drooling

By Brian Dillon

August 4, 2021 at 12:42pm

Sponsored

Summer 2021 is sizzling! We've been blessed with some spots of good weather, hospitality reopening and reunions with friends. With the good vibes in full swing, we're always on the lookout for things to do (and more importantly, eat!).

Ladies and gents, this is Hop House 13 Summer Sizzle. Taking place for four weeks this summer in the iconic Guinness Open Gate Brewery, this stellar outdoor experience invites us to enjoy bespoke food pairings and, of course, tasty Hop House 13. Our taste buds are so excited for this.

Providing tunes to set the mood will be Tara Stewart, Tiny Choons, Claire Beck and DJ Selky as well as Dublin's DJ Marcus O'Laoire, who has partnered with Hop House 13 to create a couple of dishes that will be available at the events. The ‘Lamb Hopper’, which is sure to set your taste buds alight is a Tunisian style Lamb shoulder flatbread with roasted onions, Ras El Hanout pickles, giant couscous, roasted apricots and garlic and herb yoghurt. Meanwhile, ‘Cauli Hopper’ is a Miso Roasted cauliflower flatbread with Baba Ganoush, Ras el Hanout pickles, Dukkah and pomegranate. It is simply bursting with flavour.

Repro Free: Marcus O’Laoire and Sean Hunter pictured at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery for the launch of the Hop House 13 Summer Sizzles series. Picture Andres Poveda

Foodies can expect an absolute treat as the other delicious bites available at Hop House 13 Summer Sizzle are also inspired by the great taste of the beer that was born at Guinness Open Gate Brewery. I don't know about you, but my mouth is watering.

So, what are you waiting for? Make sure to book your spot while you still can by heading here.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is open from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3pm to 9pm on Saturday and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Please drink responsibly. 

Sponsored By
Visit our website
