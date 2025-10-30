Hop on the HYROX hype train with Perpetua Fitness

Brought to you by Perpetua Fitness

Ready to dip your toe into the world of HYROX?

Are you finally ready to hop on the HYROX hype train? Maybe you’re a long-time HYROX enthusiast and you’re shopping around for a new training ground or perhaps you’re simply looking to lock into your winter arc.

As the first ever HYROX affiliate gym in Ireland, Perpetua Fitness has you covered for all things to do with this sporting phenomenon which has taken Dublin by storm.

Starting at a new gym can be overwhelming; you want to make sure you’re getting value for money while also getting the best training plan possible. With strategic and intentional training programme along with classes that have a purpose and thoughtful structure, Perpetua Fitness will give you measurable results when race day comes knocking on your door.

By running regular HYROX Simulations, you can go through a full mock race to find out what areas need work pre-race and what areas you’re acing. The next of these HYROX Simulations will be taking place on Sunday, November 2nd and you don’t want to miss it.

Perpetua Fitness is currently in the middle of running a 10 week programme for those participating in the sold-out HYROX Dublin taking place between November 13 to 16. This programme can be followed in classes or, alternatively, online through the handy Perpetua Training app.

With coaches who have competed in HYROX themselves, Perpetua Fitness is sure to give you an edge over the competition.

You can check out the Perpetua Fitness Intro offer, which gives you three classes to try in person for only €33. They are also offering a 7-day free trial on the Perpetua Training app, meaning you can get the Perpetua experience no matter where in the country you’re based.

