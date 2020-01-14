House-hunting? Here's seven gorgeous houses in Ashbourne

Anyone who has tried their hand at getting onto the property ladder will know that it's in no way an easy process. So, let us show off some stunning houses in Ashbourne.

It's difficult to know where to look and what to know.

That's where we come in. We have once again teamed up with AIB for our Livin Dublin series. Since 2018, we have been hosting insightful first-time buyers brunch clubs and highlighting areas in and around Dublin.

If you haven't considered looking for property in Ashbourne before, head here for your fix of inspiration.

We have decided to highlight seven properties for you to have a glance at in this lovely little neck of the woods.

There are currently three detached, three-bedroom homes and five semi-detached homes currently available in this development.

Some fierce attractive features of these properties include south-facing rear gardens, homes overlooking professionally landscaped open green spaces and loads more.

Baldara Court is a quiet residential development located within walking distance of public transport, schools, retail and leisure facilities.

Here, you'll find this spacious property which briefly consists of an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/ dining area and guest WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms (the master bedroom has an en-suite) and the main family bathroom.

Outside, there is a west-facing garden with a paved patio area.

Cnoc Neil Grove is an exclusive development of just nine contemporary four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

Each of the homes has an A energy rating, energy-efficient air to water heating, attic suitable for future conversion and easy access to public transport.

Each property also features large windows, glazed doors and super spacious living rooms, kitchens and dining areas.

Plus, the development gives you easy access to the bustling town of Ashbourne.

This property is the definition of modern living. The five-bedroom detached house is ideal for a family.

It comprises of an entrance hallway, large kitchen/dining area, storeroom, sitting room, playroom/study and guest WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms (master en-suite) and the main family bathroom.

Then, on the second floor, you'll find another spacious bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and storage.

Plus, there's a professionally landscaped south west facing rear garden and cobblelock front driveway with ample parking.

As far as houses in Ashbourne go, this is some serious high-end living. Some of the most attractive features in the four-bedroom home are the beautiful wall panelling in the entrance, quality wood and tile flooring, luxurious carpets, and feature fire in the living room.

The kitchen/dining area and living room are bright and spacious, while the bedrooms are just as generous in size. The master bedroom comes with an en suite and there is also a family bathroom, guest WC and utility room.

Plus, there is an enclosed rear garden with a patio area and a cobble lock driveway with parking for two cars.

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of Ashbourne Town Centre, this is an ideal family home.

With three floors, the property consists of three reception rooms, four spacious bedrooms (two ensuites) and a family bathroom.

Some features you'll definitely be attracted to are the feature island unit, granite worktops, built-in wardrobes, newly fitted en-suite, downstairs WC, gas-fired central heating, private rear garden and raised terrace.

There is also a spacious attic, a gorgeous kitchen/dining area and a bright living room.

This brand new development of houses in Ashbourne has quite an impressive range of properties.

There are three and four-bedroom semi-detached houses on offer as well as four and five-bedroom detached houses.

With surrounding professionally landscaped green spaces, it's safe to say it's a desirable development to buy property in.

Priestown offers easy access to the M50, M3, M2 and is within 17 km of Dublin City Centre.

