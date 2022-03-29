House of Peroni presents a sensory supper hosted with Café En Seine

Brought to you by Peroni

Allow your senses to be tantalised at this exclusive multi-sensory experience from House of Peroni with Cafe en Seine.

Even for those passionate about dining out in Dublin, the experience can sometimes become a little samey. Gravitating towards the same item on the menu, ordering your usual drink and experiencing the meal like you always do.

That's what makes this night at Cafe en Seine so exciting. In celebration of their newly launched Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% beer, House of Peroni have created an experience that sets taste, touch, smell, feel and sight at its core. Guests will be encouraged to live every moment, to leave their predispositions at the door and enter into a world that centres on senses. A night that has been specifically designed to heighten and tantalise each sense, from the menu, drinks, music to the choice of hosts.

Set in the iconic and recently refurbished Art Deco surrounds of Cafe en Seine, the expert team led by head chef Stephen Gibson have crafted a five-course menu for guests.

Your habitual ordering patterns will be suspended and replaced by a menu that's been carefully curated to represent iconic Italian flavours embodied by the House of Peroni. Each course will centre around a specific sense, with dishes like sea bream crudo and crispy lamb breast specifically created to highlight a different ‎stimulus in the body.

Diners are invited to inject some playfulness into their meal, by placing a blindfold over their eyes during certain courses, to heighten the senses even further.

All guests will be catered for on the night, with vegetarian options available for guests that pre-register.

Peroni 0.0%, Peroni Nastro Azzuro will be served alongside Peroni cocktails crafted by one of the world's best bartenders, Cal Byrne. Inspired by the crisp aromatic flavour content exhibited in the Peroni drinks range, Byrne's creations will act as a refreshing accompaniment to the tasting menu.

Anyone looking to fan the flames of love on the night will be helped along by the presence of real-life cupids, in the form of First Dates Ireland Stars Pete Ungless and Alice Marr. No strangers to creating a special experience, Ungless and Marr will be acting as hosts and ensuring that guests are enjoying their evening to the full. They will be on hand to bring guests through the exciting menu and run challenges on the night to be in with a chance of winning exclusive prizes for guessing some of the very secret ingredients and accompaniments.

If that wasn't enough, even the music has been carefully curated to enlist a sensory sensation. Dr. Shane Cassidy, founder and Lead Music Therapist at Neurolinks, has also crafted a Peroni 0.0% playlist for the evening that will trigger the sound senses and elevate the mood. Each track has been carefully chosen to accompany each course of the tasting menu, with the meaning, results and effects of the unique playlist to be unveiled on the night by Dr. Cassidy.

This exclusive event takes place in Dublin 2's Dawson street on Friday, April 15, with two sittings at 17.30 or 20.30.

So what are you waiting for? Tickets are priced at €60.00 which includes a 5-course tasting menu and drinks and are available to buy here.

