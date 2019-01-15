Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers

Taking the leap and getting onto the property ladder can be hard work. So, we're trying to make it a little bit easier.

This 3-bedroom home has been fully restored and modernised meaning there is practically nothing for its lucky new owners to do but unpack. If you do fancy putting your own stamp on this property, an added bonus is that there is full planning permission already granted for a large two story extension – giving new owners a great opportunity to make this already spacious home ever bigger. This is a rare find!

Within walking distance to the city centre and located near many shops, cafes and bars, you’ll feel part of the city’s buzzing atmosphere while enjoying the many open green spaces nearby.

Sitting within a sought after, mature residential area of family homes, this three bedroom semi-detached house offers up amazing features bound to impress first time buyers. A modern style kitchen leads to a large, bright living area opening up to the back garden, perfect for summertime entertaining. As well as a beautiful oak staircase and gas fireplace, the storage in the master bedroom is something that would envy Carrie Bradshaw – SO much space all concealed with floor to ceiling mirrors. Obsessed with this storage!

Located 6 minutes from Charlestown Shopping Centre and 7 minutes from DCU, this property is in a great catchment area with a selection of schools within a 10 minute drive.

This end of terrace three bedroom home boasts one amazing feature – a very large, private side garden and a south facing rear garden. If outside space is top of your list when searching for your first home, this is for you.

Having been renovated and upgraded over the years, this house located just off the Ballymun Road is in walk-in condition, with bright and spacious bedrooms and living areas. With the M50 and M11 close by and numerous bus routes including the 4, 9, 13 and 70D you’re never too far from the city centre. There are plenty of cafes, restaurants and bars nearby and the beautiful Botanical Gardens and Albert College Park within the vicinity also.

They say the kitchen is the heart of the house, and if the kitchen in this beautiful three bedroom house is anything to go by, you’ll have a big heart full of love. With spacious rooms and key features including living room fireplace and a bright, bespoke kitchen with concertina doors that lead to an AMAZING back garden.

The entire house has also been fully replumbed, rewired and insulated throughout. A few less things to worry about!

There are tonnes of local amenities on your doorstep including shops, parks and sports clubs. You can deck out your new home with a quick visit to IKEA and The Charlestown Shopping Centre that are both close by.

If you’ve your heart set on something a little different, this two bedroom, two bathroom apartment could tickle your fancy. Built in 2004, it sits within beautifully maintained and award-winning landscaped gardens that offer a peaceful place to live.

Located on the top floor, this property boasts two large bedrooms with built in wardrobes, a master ensuite and access to the balcony, where the view over the gardens will greet you each day. It also comes with two designated parking spaces! You’ll be spoilt for choice with an array of local cafes, pubs, restaurants and amenities in Glasnevin Village too.

