Livin Dublin: Four Houses On The Market In Kilmainham That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers

If you're currently trying to get your foot on the property ladder, you already know that the process of buying your first home can be tricky.

So, we're trying to make it that little bit easier.

We've teamed up with AIB to bring you our pick of some houses in Kilmainham that are perfect for first time buyers...and they're all less than €400,000.

You have the area, now all you have to do is find that lovely place that you can call home.

5 St Maignenn's Terrace, Kilmainham - €375,000

This three-bed Victorian residence is elegance personified.

The interior is further complimented by a large tiered rear garden, ripe for landscaping and a low maintenance south-facing rear patio which is paved.

Felicity Fox

6 Brookfield Road, Kilmainham - €395,000

This two-bed terraced house is located just off South Circular Road in a quiet residential enclave of Kilmainham.

First time buyers will find peace and tranquility in this spacious and charming home which has warm and versatile decor throughout.

Sherry Fitzgerald

43 Suir Road, Kilmainham - €385,000

This three-bed end-of-terrace house sits on a very large garden site which offers a vast array of development possibilities.

The house has also been extended to add an excellent living space to the already well-structured home.

Sherry Fitzgerald

89 Ceannt Fort, Mount Brown, Kilmainham - €355,000

The two-bedroom double-fronted granite home is situated on a highly sought after development.

This incredibly charming home is within walking distance to Dublin city centre and three minutes away from the St. James Luas stop.

Eoin O' Neill

