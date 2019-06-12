Here’s How To Apply For The 2019 Community Spirit Awards

Us Dubs are lucky. Because our fair city is full of good hearts and folk who make a meaningful difference in their community.

That’s why Dublin Bus wants to celebrate the amazing work that is done by voluntary and community groups in the Greater Dublin Area.

The Community Spirit Awards (CSAs) do just that.

Joanne Courtney is a Schools and Community Coordinator for Dublin Bus. She goes into schools and teaches pupils about the importance of Dublin Bus in their community. She also volunteers as a coach with Crumlin Camogie U-14s.

Speaking about her community work, Joanne said, “If I can give back to the kids in Crumlin what I have gotten, I’ll be very happy.”

Joanne also volunteers with the One People Programme in Tallaght, which brings teenagers out for fun activities like football, bowling, fishing, hill-walking, rock climbing, archery and cycling.

The CSAs have helped almost 1,900 groups doing work in all kinds of areas such as disability services, children and youth groups, environmental groups, sporting groups and alcohol, drugs, literacy and health education services since it was launched in 2004.

Speaking at the launch of the 2019 CSAs, Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne said, “The work these groups do is instrumental in building our communities and we cannot thank them enough.

Last year, the CSAs helped asylum seekers living in direct provision establish cooking groups, helped charities support children in hospital, provided sports clubs with defibrillators, and much more.

“The CSAs deservedly help to highlight these groups and the people who give up their time and resources to improve the lives of others. They show our continued support for the development of new projects and growing community services across Dublin.”

Any voluntary or community group based in an area that is served by Dublin Bus is eligible to apply for grants of €1,000, €2,000 and €5,000.

Applications for the CSAs will be open until 17.00 on July 12. Successful applicants will be notified by Dublin Bus from August 31, onwards.

To find out more and to apply visit www.dublinbus.ie.