How to create the perfect Aperol Spritz at home, in 3 quick and easy steps

Looking for the perfect easy-to-make aperitif? Look no further...

With some sunny weather lined up for the coming weeks, there's no better time to fire up the BBQ, pull out the garden furniture and invite your pals around for some delicious food and drinks in the garden.

But any host knows that the key to a successful get-together is offering the perfect summer serve, an ice-cold and delicious drink that pairs perfectly with a mouth watering meal.

If you're looking for a simple and delicious new drink to enjoy this summer, you can't go wrong with an Aperol Spritz.

Bright orange in colour, its the perfect aperitif to enjoy while out at your favourite restaurant or enjoying dinner at home due to its unique infusion of herbs and roots that are sure to whet your palette ahead of a mouth-watering meal.

And as a brilliant added bonus, it couldn't be easier to make! At any given moment, you're just three simple steps away from enjoying a delicious Aperol Spritz...

To create the perfect Aperol Spritz at home follow the simple 3-2-1 recipe of three parts prosecco, 2 part Aperol and 1 part soda. Fill a large white wine glass with plenty of ice, pour in 75ml of Prosecco followed by 50ml of Aperol, add a splash (25ml of soda), stir and garnish with a slice of orange. Just like that, you've got the perfect aperitif lined up for your next aperitivo moment.

But what do we mean by an aperitivo moment? We mean time spent with friends, family and loved ones, over a delicious meal and drinks.

We mean that summer BBQ party with family to celebrate a loved one coming home, catching up with your pals over dinner and drinks or enjoying an ice-cold drink in the sunshine on your next holiday.

All of these everyday summer moments with good food, good drinks and great company make the perfect aperitivo occasion and, with an Aperol Spritz in hand, you're already half way there!

Please drink responsibly.