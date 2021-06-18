How to make the perfect Aperol Spritz for the ultimate summer evening wind down

Fancy a gorgeously chilled out evening in the back garden? We have some inspo for you...

Picture it now: You've been working all day and it's time to head into the back garden to relax and decompress. The sun starts to set, the stretch is grand and the vibes are just all so good.

We have teamed up with Aperol to create the ultimate Italian-style evening wind down at home. So, we have Carol Byrne and Aperol Brand Ambassador Alan Glynn on board to provide us with just that.

Alan shows us how to make a simple yet seriously delicious Aperol Spritz to give our chilled summer evening the tasty Italian touch! With Spritz meaning to add fizz, An Aperol Spritz perfectly combines the bitter-sweetness of Aperol with the dryness of a good prosecco, which, along with the soda water, adds the bubbles.

So, here's how to make the perfect Aperol Spritz:

We start with an Aperol Spritz glass full of ice. First, he adds 50ml Prosecco followed by 50ml Aperol and a dash of Soda Water. He then gives it a quick stir. One of the tricks to a good Aperol Spritz is to make sure not to overwork the drinks and lose the fizz and effervescence.

He finishes it off with a fresh slice of Orange to add some fresh orange notes to the aroma.

Founded in 1919 by brothers Luigi and Silvio Barbeiri in Padua, Italy, Aperol is a bitter-sweet Italian Apéritif liqueur made from a secret recipe unchanged since its creation that contains Orange Rhubarb Roots and Herbs. It’s a low ABV Aperitif liquor of 11% ABV, perfect for your Aperitivo moment.

Explaining why it's the ideal summer evening drink to enjoy in the back garden, Alan says, "The roots and herbs give us that bitterness and the orange and rhubarb give it some fresh sweetness."

According to Carol, it tastes just like "summer in a glass".

"You can actually see yourself sitting in Italy on a lovely terrace right now."

After filming, Alan told us that “Aperol works fantastic with some light bites. So whether you getting in a pizza, Digging into some Thai food or brunching from home, Aperol Spritz makes it the perfect Aperitivo Moment”

I don't know about you, but that sounds ideal to me! To see exactly how Alan creates the perfect Aperol Spritz, make sure to check out the video above. Then dust off the garden furniture and transport yourself to the Italian coast for the ultimate Aperitivo moment with a delicious summer drink in hand.

Please enjoy Aperol responsibly.