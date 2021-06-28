How to make these unreal-looking Loaded Chips and win a €200 One4All voucher!

Summer 2021 means one thing: It's time to enjoy great food with great people. Whether we're having back garden reunions with friends or we're cooking up a storm for the kiddos, the bright evenings need delicious food.

With that in mind, we thought we would share a wonderfully tasty (and super easy) loaded chips recipe using Strong Roots Proper Chips with you guys. Oh, and we're also giving you the chance to win a €200 One4All voucher. My oh my, we are feeling very generous. Make sure you enter using the form below.

Right, onto the food! We have teamed up with Strong Roots to bring you a simple yet divine recipe to enjoy this summer with the people that mean the most. Anyone for some whopper loaded chips? The ingredients you will need are:

1 bag Strong Roots Proper Chips

Mixed Beans

Mixed spices

1 tin of tomatoes

1 garlic glove

½ Onion

Sour cream

Preferred Vegan cheese

Fresh herbs

Chilli

Lime

Here is the method you will follow:

Place Proper Chips on an oven tray and cook as per instructions on the pack.

Finely chop and in a pan fry off the garlic and onion. Cook for 5 minutes and add the spices.

Add the beans and tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove chips from the oven and place in serving dish. Load on chilli bean.

Add toppings as desired (sour cream, cheese chilli, lime, fresh herbs)

Made with Maris Piper Potato and a drop of sunflower oil (all-natural, baby!), Proper Chips are an ideal go-to for all of your chip needs this summer. With very few steps involved, they make for an ideal side or indeed the main event during any BBQ or backyard gathering.

They taste just as good as homemade chips but require half the effort. So, best of both worlds. And with the above recipe, there is no reason not to pick up a bag during your next trip to the supermarket. Or, you could nab yourself a bag of them along with a €200 One4All voucher. All you have to do is enter your details into the form below.

Best of luck!