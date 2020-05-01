How to make this Peach, Passionfruit And Mint Mojito

This Peach, Passionfruit and Mint Mojito looks SO GOOD. And it turns out, it's pretty easy to make for yourself at home.

Whether you're calling friends over video chat or having a night in with the other half, treat yourself to a taste of summer with this stunning Peach, Passionfruit and Mint Mojito. All you have to do is follow this simple (yet delicious) recipe.

Here's what you'll need to serve two:

2 peaches

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 lime

3 sprigs mint

Large handful of ice cubes

70ml Rum

100ml soda water

2 passionfruit, halved

You will also need a mini blender.

If you don't have mint, basil or thyme also work well when making this mojito.

Here are the steps you'll need to follow:

Slice the peaches into segments, holding back 4 to garnish. Add the rest to a mini blender with the sugar and juice of half the lime. Blitz until smooth.

Dice the remaining half lime and add to the base of the glasses along with 3 small mint leaves per glass. Use a muddler to gently crush these.

Place the ice in a clean tea towel, fold or wrap to enclose the ice and bash with a tea towel. Fill the glasses halfway with crushed ice.

Add the blender contents to these along with the rum and the flesh of half a passionfruit in each, stir. Top each glass with soda. Add a little extra crushed ice if needed then garnish by slicing the remaining passionfruit halves, peach slices and mint sprigs.

