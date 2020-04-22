Close

How to play for the record €90 million Eurojackpot from Ireland

By Brian Dillon

April 22, 2020 at 11:05am

This is how you can play for the staggering €90 million Eurojackpot from Ireland. Now that would certainly put a pep in our step.

Europe’s fastest-growing lottery, Eurojackpot, has become mega-popular as of late and it looks like that's only going to continue. Launched as a competitor to EuroMillions, players from across 18 different countries, including Ireland, can play to win the massive €90 million jackpot.

Here's how it works.

The draw takes place every Friday in Helsinki at around 8pm Irish time. And this website allows you to take part.

You'll have to sign up to theLotter.com before Friday to be in with a chance of winning this week's €90 million in the Eurojackpot.

theLotter.com was set up to allow people from all over the world to gain access to different lotteries internationally. There's no need to travel. You can take part from the comfort of your couch.

You can play a wide range of lotteries from around the world such as The Power Ball, Australia Euromillions, Lotto American, the Italian SuperEnalotto, German Lotto, New York Lotto and Lotto France to name just a small few.

It's super easy to set up, so why not throw your name in the hat for a whopping €90 million? We certainly wouldn't turn our noses up at that.

To sign up, find out how easy it is to play and be in with a chance of winning this week's dreamy Eurojackpot on Friday, April 24, head to theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.

theLotter.com was founded with the goal of enabling immediate access to lotteries from anywhere in the world. We bridge the gap between you and the leading lotteries, acting as your global agent for the biggest games, latest results, and freshest lottery news!
