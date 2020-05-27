Close

How to play the $336m American Mega Millions from Ireland

By Brian Dillon

May 27, 2020 at 1:28pm

Sponsored

Here's how you can play the $336m American Mega Millions from Ireland.

A massive $336 million is up for grabs in the American Mega Millions draw taking place this Friday, May 29. And you could be in with a chance of getting your hands on it, even from Ireland.

Here's how to play from the comfort of your own home:

theLotter.com is an online ticket courier service that allows users to purchase official lottery tickets from all over the world and play from the comfort of their own couch. There's no travel involved!

And that gives us Irish a chance to win unbelievable jackpots such as the jaw-dropping $336m up for grabs in the American Mega Millions.

All you have to do is sign up via theLotter.com, sit back and wait to find out if you're the lucky winner.

The site will also give you access to some incredible international lotteries such as the US Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, Euro Jackpot to name a small few.

To sign up, find out how easy it is to play and be in with a chance of winning this gargantuan jackpot of $336m (when the next draw takes place on Friday, May 29), all you have to do is head to theLotter.com to sign up.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.

theLotter.com was founded with the goal of enabling immediate access to lotteries from anywhere in the world. We bridge the gap between you and the leading lotteries, acting as your global agent for the biggest games, latest results, and freshest lottery news!
