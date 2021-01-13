Close

How to play these two massive American lotteries from Ireland

By Brian Dillon

January 13, 2021 at 9:54am

Here's how to play these two massive American lotteries from Ireland, with a combined total of $1.3 billion USD up for grabs.

A massive $750 million is up for grabs this week in the American Mega Millions jackpot. This is actually the fourth highest prize this lottery has ever offered and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $550 million, the ninth-highest it has ever been. And this draw happens tonight!

How to play

So, how do we make sure we're in with a chance from Ireland? theLotter.com is an online ticket courier service that allows users to purchase official lottery tickets from all over the world and play from the comfort of their own kitchen, bed or couch. Online lottery play at theLotter is simple, safe, and secure.

And that means that us Irish have the chance to win one of these massive jackpots, which add up to a combined total of $1.3 billion USD.

All you have to do is sign up via theLotter.com, sit back and wait to find out if you're the lucky winner.

The site also gives you access to some other unreal international lotteries, such as the Italian SuperEnalotto, Austria Euromillions, Euro Jackpot and The EuroMillions, to name just a few.

To sign up, find out how easy it is to play and be in with a chance of winning one of these staggering jackpots, all you have to do is head to theLotter.com to sign up. The Powerball draw happens tonight and the Mega Millions on Friday, so if you want to play these American lotteries from Ireland, I'd recommend getting your tickets quick!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.

