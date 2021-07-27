How to win the ultimate back garden BBQ experience hosted by a Michelin Star chef

Want to take your back garden BBQ to the next level? What I mean by the next level is bringing in a Michelin Star chef to do the job. If you don't have access to a garden, don't worry, we can arrange access to a garden for the day where Eric will work his magic.

We have teamed up with Ballymaloe Foods to give away just that. On Friday August 20th, we will be treating four lucky individuals to a BBQ to remember. Whether it's you and the fam, you and your mates or perhaps a double date, we have a feeling that this will be a delicious foodie affair.

Top Irish chef Eric Matthews will be behind the grill, putting Ballymaloe Food's summer range to excellent use as he whips you up a slap-up meal to enjoy in the sun.

The Ballymaloe Food's summer range is designed to make your summer al fresco moments as tasty as possible, with delicious bets such as Smooth Original Relish, Smooth Pepper Relish, Top-down Squeezy Mayo and Pickled Irish Beetroot which now comes in a diced and sliced format perfect for salads or burgers, as well as stunning salad dressings such as Classic French, Honey & Mustard, Balsamic & Irish Apple Cider Vinegrette.

The family-run, small Irish company is really pulling out the stops when it comes to summer dining and with this insane prize, you get to sample all of it in the most stylish way possible.

But if this prize evades you, fear not. Because Ballymaloe Foods has a whole range of unreal summer recipes for you to try, including Barbecue Chicken Drumsticks (using Ballymaloe Pepper Relish & Ballymaloe Mayo), Barbecue Ribs with Ballymaloe Steak Sauce, Summer Chicken and Macaroni Salad with Ballymaloe Mayo, Irish Beetroot and Classic French Dressing and so much more. Head here for all of that summer cooking inspo.

And to enter the draw for this wonderful experience with none other than famed chef Eric Matthews, make sure to fill out the form below. If the form won't work for you, you can access it by heading here.

Best of luck!

Brought to you by Ballymaloe Foods.