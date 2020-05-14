Huawei want your inspirational photos for their stunning competition

Huawei has launched an amateur photo competition for Huawei users, inviting people from all over the world to spread the positive power of creativity through the medium of photography. We're being encouraged to capture an uplifting image with an inspiring message to bring millions of people together during testing times.

Huawei aims to spread this joy around the globe while also offering prizes to the most creative captures, like the below images from Huawei ambassador and Irish photographer Evan Doherty which were taken on a Huawei device.

The Huawei Next-Image 2020 campaign is presenting Huawei owners with over 70 chances to win prizes of up to $10,000. I don't know about you, but I'm definitely running out to grab a few snaps...

The most powerful images and visual stories captured by those with a Huawei phone will be selected by some of the world's leading photography experts!

There are six categories that celebrate the beauty of life and the powerful storytelling that can come from modern media:

• Near Far: "Use your smartphone camera to capture hidden gems and different perspectives – whether you’re inside or out."

• Good Night: "Capture fun moments at night or in a low light environment. Reflect the atmosphere of the moment and get creative."

• Hello, Life! "A picture is worth a thousand words – so capture and share the emotion or inspiration you take from your everyday."

• Faces: "Experiment with identity and the power of portrait photography. Capture the faces of those closest to you."

• Live Moments: "Shoot and produce a short video or mobile movie of up to 10 minutes. Express your creativity and share positive stories in the form of moving images."

• Storyteller: "Use a set of photos to express emotions to tell your personal story. The story must include 3-9 images."

As you can tell, the idea of Huawei Next-Image 2020 is to spread positivity by discovering and highlighting the beauty and stories that are hidden in plain sight. Those entering are encouraged to capture this freely, wherever they are.

As well as the cash prizes, there is also the opportunity to win fabulous Huawei prizes such as Huawei's latest flagship device, the HUAWEI P40 Pro.

And the panel of international photography experts features names such as Steve McCurry who has won the Robert Capa Medal, the National Press Photographer's Award, and four Jose Awards as well as renowned Russian fashion portrait photographer Elizaveta Porodina, Canadian extreme sports photographer Reuben Krabbe and well-known Swedish photographer Karolina Henke.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 31. So there are loads of time to explore the beauty of every day, get inspired and capture some uplifting and joyous moments.

Given current circumstances, this is a lovely way to bring people together while we have to stay apart.

To find out more about this amateur photo competition, head to Huawei.com.

All of the above images were captured on a Huawei phone!