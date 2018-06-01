I Tried Out The VIP Riverdance Experience - Here's What It's Like

Riverdance is a show I've always wanted to see.

It started on Eurovision 23 years ago and it's one of the most famous Irish productions in history. It's toured all around the world with over 11,000 performances since then, yet I had never caught a single one.

This year when I heard it was coming back to The Gaiety for the summer months, I knew this was the perfect opportunity.

To go the extra mile, I booked myself in for the VIP Experience.

What does the VIP Experience involve?

The VIP Experience gives you the inside scoop on all things Riverdance as well as access to an exclusive lounge!

It begins with a welcome to the Gaiety Theatre by Riverdance VIP Host and Troupe Dancer, Darren. He's there to give you the real ‘backstage insight’ as you watch the dancers run though their pre-show rotations onstage. Darren is there to explain all and to answer any burning questions you might have.

You're then brought into the VIP Lounge, which is almost like a mini Riverdance museum, where Darren talks you though the journey of Riverdance over the last 24 years. There are costumes from the show and even the original Jean and Michael Eurovision costumes in their full 1990’s glory and a short film on the impact of the dance show worldwide.

You then get to meet some cast members for a Q&A, selfies, autographs and chats (They're super friendly!) before they take to the stage, all this while enjoying a drink from the bar.

The VIP tickets also ensure you have the best seats in the house. You'll be bang smack in the middle of all the action in the parterre, you wont miss a single step!

Post show, the lead dancers arrive ‘fresh’ from stage for photos and autographs .



To top it all off, you'll also receive a souvenir programme, VIP pass and private use of the VIP lounge.

It really adds something special to your visit.

How much does it cost?

Tickets cost €96 and you can book them by clicking here.

Overall:

Riverdance is one of the shows you have to see in your lifetime.

It's a celebration of Irish culture, tradition and music.

It also has a contemporary mix of other dances such as Salsa and Tap.

Now is your chance to catch it and make sure you don't go another year without seeing this masterpiece.

The show will be running in The Gaiety until September 9th.

See you there!

Header Image: @riverdance

