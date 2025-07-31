ICYMI: Four highlights from the 55th anniversary of the Liberties Festival

Brought to you by Diageo Ireland. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

This month, Dublin 8 came together for a week of next-level community events.

This July was a landmark celebration for one of Dublin’s oldest and most beloved neighbourhood festivals, as it marked a pretty big birthday – and while the sun may have set on this year’s Liberties Festival, we wanted to take a moment to look back on this year’s events.

The Liberties Festival began life in the 1970s. From modest beginnings, the festival has gone from strength to strength, and its 55th year in operation called for a show-stopping programme of events.

From 21st to 27th July, Dublin 8 played host to 65 events designed to bring the community together, with 90% of the programme free to attend.

In case you missed it, here are four highlights from the 2025 Liberties Festival.

A brand new brew

As part of its commitment to celebrating local stories and talent, festival sponsors Diageo Ireland doubled its investment in the Liberties Festival this year, making possible the creation of the limited-edition Liberties Festival Brew – Batch Bread Red – developed by Guinness Open Gate Brewery in collaboration with the local community.

This brew takes its inspiration from The Liberties’ batch bread tradition and is infused with local Bee8 honey – so you can rest assured you’re tasting a truly local Red Ale. Diageo Ireland is supplying the brew free of charge to participating Dublin 8 pubs until the end of August. In return, each pub is making a one-off donation to the festival, helping to support its future.

The first ceremonial pour of Batch Bread Red took place at the Liberties Festival Launch in the Guinness Storehouse, where neighbours, friends and festival organisers came together to raise a glass to the success of this year’s Liberties Festival.

Liberties fun run

The Liberties Fun Run is a stalwart of this neighbourly festival, and this year’s event took place on Wednesday 23rd July. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities took on the four-mile timed run as it wound through some of Dublin 8’s most historic streets, from Francis Street to Fatima and through the brewery site at St James’s Gate. On crossing the finish line, each participant was awarded a limited edition medal, designed especially for the festival by local artist Holly Pereira and commissioned by Diageo Ireland, with all funds raised supporting St James’s Hospital Foundation.

A morning of sun salutations

Yogis gathered at the Gravity Bar for Sunrise Yoga and Pilates each morning of the festival, led by yoga and Pilates teacher and Diageo Ireland’s Society and Sustainability Manager, Rachel Maher.

The Blue Rinse Ball

The Blue Rinse Ball is a beloved and long-standing tradition of The Liberties Festival, geared towards the older members of the community. For the second year running, attendees gathered at the Guinness Storehouse for an evening of dance, great company and a very special community celebration.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director Diageo Ireland said, “We’re delighted to have sponsored The Liberties Festival for a second year running. It’s more than just a sponsorship – it’s part of our long-standing commitment to a neighbourhood we’ve called home for generations. By doubling our investment this year, we wanted to help the festival grow, and to give something back to our neighbours and keep tradition alive and well in the surrounding areas.”

