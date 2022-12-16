Impress your guests with this Deluxe Prawn Cocktail Christmas starter

Brought to you by Lidl

The prawn cocktail is a nostalgia-tinged classic Christmas starter.

A time-tested and unfussy dish that’s easy to make and evokes memories of simpler times. This classic recipe makes a simple prawn cocktail with Marie Rose sauce that goes well with an ice-cold glass of Chardonnay and a hunk of crusty bread to mop up all of the delicious juices.

To elevate the dish into something really special, you’ll want to steer clear of tiny prawns that will just shrivel up into little rounds as soon as they hit the pan - and instead go for big, fat juicy prawns like Lidl’s Deluxe Easy Peel Jumbo King Prawns.

Once they’re added to the pan, you should cook them just long enough that they start to turn pink all over, but not until their bodies curl up with the texture of rubber boots. About three to four minutes should be time enough; just don’t take your eye off the pan.

Advertisement

As soon as the prawns are cooked, you need to chill them in a bowl of ice straight away to stop the cooking process. This is an important step if you want to maintain the fluffy texture of the cooked prawns.

Once they’ve chilled, the rest is easy. You just need to add some crispy lettuce leaves to a bowl, add your prawns, and a few heaped tablespoons of prepared Marie Rose sauce.

Garnish with a pinch of paprika for a hint of spice and colour, some lemon wedges, chopped chives, and - just like that! - you’re transported straight back to childhood.

Prawn cocktail recipe (serves four people)

Advertisement

Ingredients:

● 200g Deluxe raw, easy peel jumbo prawns

● Deluxe salad trio

● 8 tbsp Deluxe Marie rose sauce

● Pinch of paprika

● Chives, chopped

● Lemon wedges

Instructions:

● Cook the prawns per packet instructions and place them in a bowl of ice water to cool

completely.

● In 4 serving bowls/glasses, layer the salad, prawns, and sauce together.

● Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika and chives. Serve with lemon wedges.

Advertisement

For a Christmas without compromise head to your local Lidl & to the online Christmas brochure.