Introducing Jameson Cold Brew: Three simple ways to serve this new drink

By Brian Dillon

October 9, 2020 at 10:17am

Whiskey and coffee are no strangers in a glass. With that thought in mind, ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Jameson Cold Brew.

Made with Roasted Arabica Beans from Brazil and Colombia with notes of toasted oaks and dark chocolate, this is the new gift from Jameson you're going to want to try as we move further into Autumn. The smoothness of Jameson meets the richness of Cold Brew coffee!

To celebrate the launch of Jameson Cold Brew, we're showcasing three simple and delicious ways to enjoy it!

Simply pour it over ice

You can't beat the classics. To simply savour and enjoy the roasted coffee richness along with the smoothness of Jameson, simply pour one measure of Jameson Cold Brew over a glass of ice.

Jameson Cold Brew bottle and poured over ice in a glass

Jameson Cold Brew and Cola

An unexpected combo made with familiar flavours - the Jameson Cold Brew and Cola is a lovely way to shake up any occasion. For this, you'll need one part Jameson Cold Brew, two parts cola (of your preference) and an orange segment.

Fill a highball glass with ice, add Jameson Cold Brew, pour over the tonic and garnish with a wedge of orange.

Jameson cold brew and cola

Jameson Brew-tini

What is a Jameson Brew-tini, you ask? Well, you could describe it as the Irish cousin of the espresso martini. It's a tasty take on the classic cocktail, easy to make at home but still elegantly smooth.

All you need is two parts Jameson Cold Brew, one part cold brew coffee and 0.5 parts Simple Syrup.

Simply shake with ice, strain and pour into a martini glass.

Cold Brew-tini in a glass beside Jameson bottle

Fancy trying it yourself? Jameson Cold Brew is hitting Irish shelves, so make sure to pick up a bottle! Have a whiskey lover in your life? Or a coffee lover? Or someone who loves both? Well, I think we might have just found the perfect gift idea for Christmas or anybody with a winter birthday.

Please enjoy Jameson responsibly.

