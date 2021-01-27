Close

Irish company giving away free bottles of this relaxing oil

By Brian Dillon

January 27, 2021 at 11:43am

Sponsored

Hempture, Ireland's cannabis experts, have 1000 free bottles of this relaxing oil to give away.

As Ireland's oldest CBD producer, Hempture grows their products here in Ireland and in the EU without the use of any pesticides and herbicides, resulting in organic production that allows their CBD oil to be of the highest quality.

Hempture's farming history dates back to the early 1900s in Ireland and in 2015, they launched their first-ever CBD product in Ireland. Their products have been grown and produced strictly under EU laws and their herbal medicines are all-natural with no herbicides, fungicides or chemical fertilisers. So, it's 100% organic. In 2016, Hempture became Ireland's first IIHA (Irish Industrial Hemp Association) approved hemp company.

And the free 2ml vial allows you to test the CBD oil quality for yourself before committing to a larger purchase.

If you're not sure what hemp actually is, here's the lowdown. Hemp refers to the high-growing varieties of cannabis that are grown to be specifically used for fibre, oil, and seeds. These are then refined into numerous products including wax, resin, cloth, pulp, paper, rope, fuel, and hemp oil. People use it for various reasons including sleep and to boost immunity.

Plus, there's a new digital currency for hemp. The Hempcoin (€THC) is a new digital currency created for the Irish Hemp Industry. This means you're rewarded Hempcoins each time you make a purchase on Hempture.ie. They can then be used on the website for future purchases and each item bought adds to your Hempcoin fund.

Right now, Lovin Dublin readers can get a massive 25% off your their first order by entering LOVIN at checkout. This offer lasts until January 31.

And that's not all. Hempture is also running a hemp colouring competition. Simply get the colouring book here and submit your entry by post to HEMPTURE, 6A Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1, or take a high-quality photo and post it to social media, tagging Hempture on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The first prize is a 12-month supply of Hempture CBD and the second prize is a 6-month supply.

To get your free 2ml vial, simply follow this link to place your order.

And to check out all of the other hemp and CBD products Hempture has on offer, including hemp foods, soaps, relaxing oil, shampoo, hemp clothing, skincare, drinks, supplements, vape kits and more, you can head to their online store here.

Hempture is also seeking a limited number of distributors around Ireland for 2021. Find out more about that here.

