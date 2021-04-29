It’s National Sausage Day this weekend! Here are seven unique ways to celebrate

All hail the sausage! From comforting breakfasts to simple dinners, to the weekend afternoon fry up with the fam, we don't know where we'd be without it. And that's why we're here to celebrate the sausage!

What you may not realise is that it's such a versatile delicacy. We've teamed up with our Irish favourites Mallon's, Kearns and Hafner’s Sausages to present to you seven unique ways to enjoy quality sausages this weekend.

Sausage Day takes place on Monday, May 3. So to celebrate, Mallon’s, Kearn's and Hafner’s have hidden winning golden sausages inside packs for the month of May, giving us sausage enthusiasts the chance to win cash and other prizes such as BBQs and utensil sets. Be sure to pick up a pack of Mallon's, Kearn's or Hafner's to be in with a chance of winning one of these golden sausages!

So, let's begin with the Sausage Day inspiration, shall we?

Spiced Weekend Brunch

This is not your bog-standard weekend brunch. This is a brunch with a twist! For this recipe, you'll need:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 packet Mallon's lbs – 454g 16 pack

1 Shallot, peeled and finely chopped

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

2 chillies, finely chopped

80g baby spinach leaves

5 large free-range eggs

60g cheddar cheese, grated

Freshly milled salt & pepper

A small handful of parsley, finely chopped

Here's the method you'll follow:

Heat olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over moderate to high heat and gently fry the sausages for 8 minutes, turning as they cook. Remove the sausages from the pan and set them aside.

Add chopped shallot to the pan and cook for 5 minutes until soft then add tomatoes, garlic, chili and spinach. Cook for 2 minutes,

Return the sausages to the pan, reduce the temperature to moderately – low, cover the pan with a lid and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Crack the eggs into the pan and return the lid. Allow the eggs to poach in the sauce for 2 – 3 minutes until the whites have set but the yolk remains soft.

Remove the lid and sprinkle with cheese. Season well. Allow the cheese to melt. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Serve with crusty bread.

Tex Mex Sub Rolls

Sausages, but make it Tex Mex! Who knew it worked so well? For this recipe, here are the ingredients you'll need:

1 Kearns Sausages 454g 16 pack

5 large Sub rolls

For the salsa

4 tomatoes, cut in half, seeds removed and the flesh roughly chopped

3 spring onions, finely chopped

1/2 cucumber, cut in quarters, deseeded and chopped into cubes

2 chillies, cut in half, seeds removed and finely chopped

The juice of a lime

Freshly milled salt and pepper

To serve

1 romaine lettuce, leaves separated, washed and shredded

1 avocado, peeled and cut into small chunks

200g cheddar cheese, grated

100g sour cream

Small handful of coriander, finely chopped

Here's the method:

Gently grill the sausages on a moderately hot grill or barbecue for 8 - 10 minutes, turning every few minutes to cook evenly.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir the salsa ingredients together.

Toast the sub rolls on the barbecue and fill with shredded cos, 2 sausages and top with avocado, salsa and cheese.

Drizzle with sour cream and sprinkle with coriander before serving.

Sticky Maple Sausages Wrapped in Proscuitto and Cheese Pastry

Enjoying a BBQ on a sunny Saturday afternoon? These may well be the ideal appetiser. Here are the ingredients you'll need:

1 sheet of shortcrust pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten

30g finely grated Cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 standard Hafner’s 454g 16 pack

12 slices of prosciutto, cut in half horizontally

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

To serve: Shop-bought tomato relish

Here's the method:

Line 2 large baking trays with baking parchment.

Place the pastry sheet on a clean work surface. Brush with a little egg and sprinkle with cheese and paprika. Use a rolling pin to gently roll over the cheddar mixture to lightly press into the pastry.

Cut the pastry into 12 strips. Transfer to a silicone paper lined tray and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Thread each sausage onto a wooden skewer. Starting at the top of the sausage carefully wrap 2 strips of prosciutto around the sausage. Now, repeat with a strip of pastry, press to seal and place onto prepared trays seam side down, leave a little gap between each sausage. Bake for 30 – 35 minutes, brush with maple syrup and return to the oven to bake for a further 5 minutes until golden and crisp.

Kearns Pork Sausage Bake

A wholesome and warm dish the whole family will be buzzing to tuck into! Here are the required ingredients:

25g butter, melted

454g Kearns pork sausages

1 x 225g gammon steak, fat removed and cut into bite-size chunks

6 large potatoes, peeled

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 shallots, peeled, cut in half and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

200ml double cream

150ml chicken stock

8 scallions, washed, trimmed and finely chopped

120g grated cheddar

Freshly milled salt and pepper

And here's the method:

Preheat an oven to 180°C /(160oC Fan) /Gas mark 4. Brush the ovenproof dish with melted butter.

Place the potatoes into a saucepan and cover with salted cold water. Boil, then reduce the temperature and simmer for 15 minutes until tender. Drain and cut into thick slices.

Meanwhile dry fry the sausages and gammon chunks for 3 – 4 minutes in a large frying pan until golden. Remove and keep warm. Clean the frying pan.

Return the pan to heat with olive oil and fry the shallots for a few minutes until soft, then add garlic and cook for another minute. Pour in the cream, stock and scallions. Bring to a boil, then immediately remove to a jug.

Arrange the sliced potatoes into the bottom of the ovenproof dish, top with sausages and gammon pieces. Pour in the warm cream, stock and scallion mixture. Scatter with grated cheese and bake in a hot oven for 15 – 20 minutes until golden.

Moroccan Inspired Sausages

If you're looking for a super unique and delicious way to celebrate the sausage, this is certainly the way to do it. Here are the ingredients:

2 packets of Mallon's Low Fat Gluten Free Traditional Pork Sausages

Low-calorie oil spray

1 tablespoon Moroccan Seasoning

3 large parsnips, peeled, halved lengthways

6 baby beetroots, peeled and cut into thick slices

Freshly milled salt & pepper

For the quinoa:

250g quinoa

500ml chicken stock

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon Tahini

1 1/2 tablespoon low fat natural yoghurt

1 small garlic clove, crushed

The juice of 1/2 a lemon

50 ml lukewarm water

To serve:

100g salad leaves

40g pomegranate seeds

1 tablespoon shop-bought Dukkha

Here's the method:

Oven temperature 180oC /(160oC Fan) / Gas Mark 6.

Preheat an oven and spray a non-stick baking tray with oil. Place parsnips, beetroot and Moroccan seasoning into a large bowl, spray with oil and mix.

Arrange onto the tray and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a hot oven for 15 minutes until tender. Add the sausages and continue to cook for a further 10 – 12 minutes, turning occasionally until golden.

For the quinoa: Rinse the quinoa in a sieve under cold water and place it into a saucepan with chicken stock and bring it to a boil. Reduce the temperature and simmer for 10 – 15 minutes until tender and all the liquid has been absorbed. Season.

For the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together tahini, yoghurt, garlic and lemon juice. Stir warm water into the sauce a little at a time until you have a sauce. Season.

To serve: Arrange quinoa onto warm plates, top with sausages, vegetables and salad leaves. Drizzle with tahini sauce, sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and Dukkha before serving.

Sausage Conchiglioni

Bring a taste of Italy into the house using sausages! Here are the required ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 packet Hafner’s sausages, casings removed

400ml passata

400g can of lentils, rinsed, drained

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 handful fresh basil, finely chopped

250g Conchiglioni (large shell-shaped pasta)

50g finely grated parmesan

And here's your method:

Heat a little olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat and fry the onion for 5 minutes until softened. Stir in garlic, tomato paste and cook for a further 2 minutes, then add the sausage meat and continue to cook for 3 – 4 minutes, break the meat up as it browns. Stir in the passata, lentils, chili and chopped basil then reduce the temperature to its lowest setting and simmer for 15 minutes until the sauce has thickened, season with a little salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to packet instructions until al dente before draining.

Preheat a grill to high. Lay the pasta shells onto a tray and generously fill them with the sauce. Sprinkle with grated parmesan and grill for 2 minutes until the cheese has melted. Serve with green salad.

Shish Kebab with Tomato and Red Onion Salad Yogurt

Now, this looks simply delightful! Here are the ingredients you need:

100ml fat-free natural yoghurt

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 teaspoon tomato purée

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon paprika

A squeeze of lime juice

A pinch of salt and pepper

1 packet Mallon’s Low Fat Pork Sausages

Serving suggestions:

Lime wedges and pickles

Fat-free natural yoghurt

4 wholewheat flatbreads

Tomato, red onion and coriander salad

And here's the method:

You will need 8 wooden skewers soaked in cold water.

Preheat grill to a moderate setting.

Place the yoghurt into a bowl and mix with garlic, tomato puree, onion powder, turmeric, paprika, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Remove the skin from the sausages and place the sausage meat into a bowl and mix, then divide into 16 even size balls and place into the bowl of marinade. Leave for 30 minutes.

Thread two sausage meatballs onto each pre-soaked skewer, set onto a baking tray and spray with a little oil. Grill for 10 minutes or until the meat is slightly blackened and completely cooked through, then serve immediately with toasted flatbreads and your choice of accompaniments.

