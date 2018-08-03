Sponsored

Does Jameson Caskmates Tonic & Lemon Look Like Your New Favourite Drink Of The Summer?

A unique flavour that only comes with a whiskey aged in IPA beer barrels...

It's fair to say that 2018 has blessed us with one of the best summers we've had in years.

For the past number of weeks, people have been flocking to beaches and parks to make the most of that big yellow thing in the sky before it hides away for the winter.

While that's all well and good, the soaring temperatures mean that we need the perfect summer drink to help us cool down.

Jameson Caskmates Tonic & Lemon is a drink like nothing else you'll experience this summer. Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is a whiskey which has been aged in IPA beer barrels, its unique flavour making it a treat for all the senses, combined with refreshing tonic water and a zesty wedge of lemon.

The whiskey's unique ageing process results in a combination of crisp, floral and hoppy notes which makes Jameson Caskmates Tonic & Lemon a must-try before the evenings close in.

Those who want to sample the 2018 drink of the summer can do so at JJ's bar at the home of Jameson on Bow Street or in any good bar around the city.

Here's to the good weather staying with us for a little bit longer this year.

Visit drinkaware.ie.

