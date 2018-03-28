Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try

And you can win one of 20 bottles for yourself!

You need a new drink. I presume. I mean, I haven't seen or spoken to you, but I just feel like you could use a new drink.

But what kind of drink?

Well, let's look at what our readers generally seem to enjoy.

Craft Beer? Big fans. Whiskey? They're into it.

But what about whiskey with hints of craft beer? Now that's a combination so crazy it just might work.

At least that's what one of Jameson’s top distillers thought way back in 2013 when, after a chance meeting in a pub, he struck up a conversation with a brewer from a local craft brewery. Over pints, the pair wondered what would happen if you finished Jameson whiskey in an IPA barrel — what would that taste like?

And from that fateful pub talk, Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition was born

It's taken a lot of experimentation, but word on the street is the whiskey is just about ready to hit our shelves...

But what does it taste like?

An excellent question.

The whiskey retains its signature smoothness, but the IPA barrels invest it with light hints of hops, fresh citrus and floral notes to take a delicate balance that works with Jameson's complex flavour profile.

Simply put Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is a zesty whiskey, so if you're new to the spirit then this is a gentle entry point.

We can almost taste it already

A few serving suggestions for you

Now that we've tickled your taste buds, let us give you some helpful tips on how to drink Jameson Caskmates IPA.

We asked the experts at Jameson how best to enjoy their latest creation and they recommended a number of beer pairings that should work quite nicely, such as Pale Ale (its juicy citrusy notes compliment the hoppy hits of Jameson Caskmates IPA), India Pale Ale (it's got more hops and malt than the Pale Ale but works equally well with the whiskey) and Imperial/Double IPA (the residual sweetness combines with the Jameson wonderfully).

Now that you have an idea of what it tastes like, how would you like to win a bottle for yourself?!

