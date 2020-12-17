Jameson is back with another incredible virtual gig this festive season

Proud to bring incredible experiences to Irish audiences, Jameson is back once again with another stellar event. Teaming up with some of the country's top artists - including The Scratch, Saint Sister, Lisa Hannigan and James Vincent McMorrow - they're hoping to bring a real connection back to the Christmas period.

This year has brought many ups and downs, but if there's one positive to take away from it all it's that many of us have come to understand what's really important - that being our connections with one another. Applicable to everything from supporting local businesses to looking out for isolated members of the community, it's clear that no matter what stands in our way, we will always find a way to connect and come together. That's the unique spirit of the Irish.

Another thing we've learned is the importance of place in our lives. It's never meant as much to us - even if it has been totally redefined in many cases. Pubs are places of conversation. Venues are places for live music. Bow Street is home of Jameson. Merging the three different concepts together to create something special, Jameson is inviting listeners to join the experience with them at their next virtual gig... blowing the dust (and the roof!) off these temporarily vacant venues.

Rounding up a handful of incredible Irish artists and bringing them to some of Dublin's most iconic locations, the gig kicks off on December 23rd at 9pm. Livestreaming the action from venues across our fair city, keep an eye out for The Cobblestone pub - the home of music, The Palace Bar - the home of conversation, and Bow Street - the home of Jameson.

As for what acts to expect? Listeners are in for a treat with performances coming from homegrown Irish talent The Scratch, Saint Sister and Lisa Hannigan as well as singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow who will all help to bring the spirit of Christmas home this festive season.

Three stages, three acts, three tunes from the place we all call home.

Sign up to Jameson Connects to see more events like this virtual gig or tune in via Facebook/YouTube on December 23rd.

