You Can Help Raise €100,000 For Peter McVerry Trust By Simply Commuting – Here’s How

Just Eat has come up with a clever way to help tackle a significant issue in Dublin. To celebrate 10 years of their dublinbikes, Just Eat has announced their #Cycle4Good campaign in aid of homelessness charity the Peter McVerry Trust.

With over 10,000 people reportedly living in emergency accommodation today, Just Eat will donate 10c to the Peter McVerry Trust for every journey taken on a dublinbike over the next ten weeks.

The campaign is aiming to raise €100,000 so they will be able to get 10 people out of homelessness. So if you want to do your bit to help tackle homelessness in Dublin, you can hop on one of 1,600 Just Eat dublinbikes across 115 stations around Dublin and simply go for a cycle.

Speaking at the launch of the Cycle For Good campaign, Peter McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle explained that the charity is “honoured to be benefiting from this fantastic initiative by Just Eat dublinbikes.”

He added, “We appreciate the opportunity to take part in such a high-profile fundraising appeal to raise further awareness of our work and the wider issue of homelessness.

“We are delighted that Just Eat continues to partner with Peter McVerry Trust and back our efforts to provide solutions for people experiencing homelessness. Peter McVerry Trust continues to work on an ambitious housing programme and currently supports over 500 people in housing across Ireland.”