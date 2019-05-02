You Can Help Raise €100,000 For Peter McVerry Trust By Simply Commuting – Here’s How
Just Eat has come up with a clever way to help tackle a significant issue in Dublin. To celebrate 10 years of their dublinbikes, Just Eat has announced their #Cycle4Good campaign in aid of homelessness charity the Peter McVerry Trust.
With over 10,000 people reportedly living in emergency accommodation today, Just Eat will donate 10c to the Peter McVerry Trust for every journey taken on a dublinbike over the next ten weeks.
The campaign is aiming to raise €100,000 so they will be able to get 10 people out of homelessness. So if you want to do your bit to help tackle homelessness in Dublin, you can hop on one of 1,600 Just Eat dublinbikes across 115 stations around Dublin and simply go for a cycle.
Cycle for Good will see Just Eat donate 10 cent to @PMVTrust for every Just Eat dublinbikes journey taken over the next 10 weeks. The ambition is to raise up to €100,000 between May 1st and July 10th #Cycle4Good #JustEatdublinbikes pic.twitter.com/7iEjhJt4h3
— Just Eat Ireland (@JustEatIE) May 1, 2019
Speaking at the launch of the Cycle For Good campaign, Peter McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle explained that the charity is “honoured to be benefiting from this fantastic initiative by Just Eat dublinbikes.”
He added, “We appreciate the opportunity to take part in such a high-profile fundraising appeal to raise further awareness of our work and the wider issue of homelessness.
“We are delighted that Just Eat continues to partner with Peter McVerry Trust and back our efforts to provide solutions for people experiencing homelessness. Peter McVerry Trust continues to work on an ambitious housing programme and currently supports over 500 people in housing across Ireland.”
This is Nicole's story. Help us raise €100,000 by cycling for good with Just Eat dublinbikes. For every journey made in the next 10 weeks Just Eat will donate 10 cent to our charity partner, @PMVTrust #Cycle4Good #JustEatdublinbikes pic.twitter.com/4DDz9dt8oK
— Just Eat Ireland (@JustEatIE) May 1, 2019
Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring explained his excitement around the campaign and the dublinbikes scheme:
“I’m delighted to celebrate the launch of the Cycle for Good campaign and to be marking such a significant milestone for the Just Eat dublinbikes scheme.
“For nearly a decade, cyclists in Dublin have enjoyed the use of this fantastic bike-sharing facility, so I urge all cyclists, and would-be cyclists, to get on a Just Eat dublinbike over the next 10 weeks and help raise much-needed funds for the Peter McVerry Trust to help alleviate homelessness in our capital. 10 years going, 10-week campaign, 10 people out of homelessness – this brilliant initiative from Just Eat dublinbikes certainly gets 10 out of 10 from me.”
Just Eat Ireland Commercial Director, Edel Kinane explained her hopes for the campaign:
“The ambition for this initiative is to raise €100,000 for Peter McVerry Trust in just 10 weeks and ultimately to move 10 people out of homelessness and into better futures in Ireland. With the support of a heavy-weight marketing campaign, we want to generate further awareness of Dublin city’s and indeed Ireland’s growing housing crisis, and also of the great work that’s being done by the team at Peter McVerry Trust.
“The warmer weather can make it easier for people to forget about those most at risk in our society, so I encourage everyone to make the most of these bright long summer days and get out on one of the 1,600 Just Eat dublinbikes in Dublin and ‘Cycle for Good,’ to help alleviate homelessness in our country.”
The Just Eat dublinbikes scheme is provided by JCDecaux on behalf of Dublin City Council and has been going for 10 years now, and has helped thousands of commuters get to and from work. The dublinbikes are fab at transporting people the same way Just Eat is great at transporting delicious food!
An annual pass only costs €25 a year, so it’s super cheap and convenient and for the next 10 weeks you can help alleviate homelessness in the city by making a journey on one of their bikes.