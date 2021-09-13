Knit a very tiny hat this month and you could raise essential funds for a good cause. Here's how...

Whether you're a skilled knitter or you're new to the world of crochet, it's easy to see why it's such a beloved pastime. Not only is it a great way to pass some time during the long winter evenings, you'll also get some cosy knitwear out of it. It can also be great way to spend time with an older person in your life, especially if you're new to the hobby and want to learn the basics from someone.

But did you know that your knitting skills could also help raise vital funds for a really good cause?

The innocent Big Knit is back, encouraging us all to knit some very tiny hats to raise vital funds for Age Action. Every year, the innocent Big Knit challenges the Irish public to knit or crochet a load of tiny hats, and this year they’re aiming to get 100,000 hats this year for Age Action. For every hat innocent receives, they will make a donation to Age Action, Ireland's leading advocacy organisation for older people.

To help you get started, you can get a FREE knit kit from springwools.com. You can also follow some simple knitting patterns here.

You have until Summer 2022 to send in your woolly masterpieces, so there’s plenty of time to get those needles clacking. And if you're new to knitting, why not ask an older person in your life to teach you? Loneliness among older people is a big problem at the moment so, this year, innocent are encouraging you to knit with an older person you care about. It's the perfect way to spend some more time with an older person in your life this year, while supporting an organisation that does great work for vulnerable people all over the country.

You can find more information about the innocent Big Knit here.