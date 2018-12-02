Pure Brew Announce Last Minute Rave In Dublin

If you're looking for a night out with a difference, look no further than The Bar When You're Off The Beers.

This Pure Brew pop-up aims to take the dry out of January with a host of epic events from 18th - 20th January smack bang in the middle of the city, just on South Anne Street.



Did we mention they're free? Oh yes!

Across the 3 days at ‘The Bar For When You’re Off The Beers’ you'll be in good hands with non-alcoholic beer tasting sessions with the experts, a chill out zone in the basement with a cinema screen, a House DJ nightly, delish complimentary beer snacks, ice-cold Pure Brew lager and also a range of small batch experimental non-alcoholic beers on tap.

Right, let's get to the good stuff.

Fancy a Sober Rave with unreal DJ's, Beatboxing and hip-hop dancers? Thought so.

Now that we have your attention, take a look at what's happening this Saturday 18th.

Kicking off the night, Marcus O'Laoire - known for everything from cooking, to DJ’ing, to comedy, to Podcasting - will pump up the energy with a DJ set from 9.30pm, before 2016 & 2017 Irish Beatbox Champion Maciej Kozlowski, aka ‘Magic Beatbox’ takes to the stage.

Incredible hip-hop dancer Jessie O'Reilly will be dropping in on the night from 10.25pm. Check out the video below - serious skills.



After tag-teaming the night with Magic Beatbox, Marcus will keep the party going with a Sober Rave until 12.30am.

There will be so much going on, you won't have time to miss a boozey drink in your hand.



There are no tickets necessary, so just show up an enjoy the music!

Check out The Pure Brew Bar When You're Off The Beers at 10 South Anne Street (just off Grafton Street). Ireland's first non-alcoholic bar will be open 5pm - 12.30am Friday 18th and Saturday 19th and 12.30pm - 11pm Sunday 20th.

To find out more, follow the Open Gate Brewery on Instagram and Twitter