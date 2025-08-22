Learn to cook like a Nonna at this Italian culinary workshop

Brought to you by Birra Moretti. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

The last event sold out in 45 minutes, so don’t wait around and miss your opportunity to learn from the pros.

Whether it’s pasta, pizza, a tiramisu or a beautifully prepared plate of antipasti, Italian food is a crowd-pleaser, guaranteed.

However, when it comes to donning the apron at home, we find ourselves reaching for the jar of pasta sauce or digging around in the freezer for some oven-made pizzas and we never really feel like we’ll come close to mastering the art of Italian cuisine.

The truth is, we all have the potential to channel our inner Nonna, we just need a little guidance first!

Fresh off the success of their last event in Dublin 8, Birra Moretti is bringing Nonna’s Kitchen back to the city for two unmissable afternoons, and tickets are on sale right now.

Dates for your diary

Pencil it in now because Nonna’s Kitchen is back for a good time, not a long time, with two workshops taking place Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September from 2-4pm. This time around, Nonnas Monica and Daniela Venturi from Bologna will be leading the workshops in Opium on Camden Street. These sisters are the owners of the famous pasta shop Le Sfogline, beloved by locals, so you know you’re in good hands. Trust us, you’ll come hungry and leave feeling like part of the family.

What’s included in Nonna’s Kitchen?

For two hours, the Nonnas will show you the ropes of authentic Italian cooking with an afternoon full of storytelling, hands-on demonstrations and refreshing drinks. Plus those cookery skills you’ll learn will stay with you for life.

Here’s what’s included in your ticket:

Two refreshing pints of Birra Moretti L’Autentica

A meet and greet with Monica and Daniela

A delicious Italian aperitivo prepared by the Nonnas

A Birra Moretti giftbag to bring a little taste of Italy home with you

How can I get tickets for Nonnas Kitchen?

Tickets are on sale now and you can grab yours right here and here.